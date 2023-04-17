Dobyns-Bennett’s baseball team stumbled out of the gates with six losses in its first seven games.
How-ever, the Indians turned things around with 11 wins in 15 games heading into Monday’s contest at Daniel Boone. And of those four losses, three were to out-of-state opponents.
The Indians (12-10) have been scoring at an impressive clip, totaling seven or more runs 10 times in their past 15 games.
It also was turning into a long season for Unicoi County softball, but the Lady Blue Devils turned things around.
After picking up key Upper Lakes Conference wins over Elizabethton and Volunteer, the latter on a two-run seventh-inning rally, Unicoi went to a South Carolina tournament and won four of five games.
Heading into Monday’s game against Science Hill, the Lady Blue Devils had turned a 3-9 start into a 10-10 campaign.
“I think we’ve had more consistency, one through nine in the lineup,” coach Ray Webb said. “We saw a lot of good pitching early. At Eastman we played a super tough schedule. But our pitching has gotten better and we’re hitting the ball more consistently.”
ON POINT
Chance Point, Hampton’s junior baseball standout, is chasing the triple-century mark.
A catcher who can also play several other positions, Point entered Monday’s game with 99 career hits, 99 career runs and 87 stolen bases — the latter ranking No. 22 on the state’s all-time list, according to the Tennessee Baseball Report record book.
Point has a career average of .411 and is batting.488 clip this season. His on-base percentage is an astounding .627.
“Chance Point is a game- changer,” Hampton coach Nick Perkins said. “He is a huge part of the sustained success we have had at Hampton. To have that many career hits and runs during his junior year is impressive, but when you add the stolen bases it puts him in rare company. He’s special.”
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Baseball
Tuesday — West Ridge at Science Hill; Unicoi County at Tennessee High; University High at North Greene
Thursday — Science Hill at D-B; Tennessee High at Elizabethton
Tennessee High’s league-leading status in the Upper Lakes will be challenged this week.
Softball
Tuesday — Tennessee High at Unicoi County
Thursday — Dobyns-Bennett at West Ridge; Volunteer at Elizabethton
There’s little margin for error in the Upper Lakes title chase. Only one game separates the Lady Cyclones and the Lady Falcons.