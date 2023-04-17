D-B baseball for notes

After stumbling out of the gate, Dobyns-Bennett's baseball team had won 11 of 15 games heading into Monday's Big 5 matchup with Daniel Boone.

 Cheryl Gray

Dobyns-Bennett’s baseball team stumbled out of the gates with six losses in its first seven games.

How-ever, the Indians turned things around with 11 wins in 15 games heading into Monday’s contest at Daniel Boone. And of those four losses, three were to out-of-state opponents.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Contact Douglas Fritz by emailing dfritz@johnsoncitypress.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you