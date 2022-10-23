KNOXVILLE — Bearden showed its powerhouse stuff in Saturday’s TSSAA Class AAA sectional girls soccer action, knocking off visiting Dobyns-Bennett 8-0 to secure a state tournament berth.

A quick succession of goals enabled the Lady Bulldogs, ranked first in the United Soccer Coaches national poll, to gain a firm upper hand.

