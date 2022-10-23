KNOXVILLE — Bearden showed its powerhouse stuff in Saturday’s TSSAA Class AAA sectional girls soccer action, knocking off visiting Dobyns-Bennett 8-0 to secure a state tournament berth.
A quick succession of goals enabled the Lady Bulldogs, ranked first in the United Soccer Coaches national poll, to gain a firm upper hand.
Brinley Murphy and Bre Mendoza converted less than 10 seconds apart for a 2-0 cushion after just 13 minutes. When another goal came about three minutes later, Bearden (21-0) was well on its way.
The score was 4-0 at intermission, then Murphy punched in a header before assisting a Jayla Blue goal in the opening five minutes of the second half. Mendoza accounted for the seventh tally of the night.
The Lady Indians, who reached the District 1-AAA and Region 1-AAA championship games, closed out the season 15-7.
Knox West 1, Science Hill 0, OT
JOHNSON CITY — Knox West pulled out the overtime victory on the road to earn a berth in the state tournament.
Science Hill (16-4-2) had two shots on goal just miss during regulation. The Lady Hilltoppers hit the crossbar twice, and both times the ball came straight down and failed to go in.
West (15-3-1) had two chances late in regulation with direct kicks inside of 30 yards. Both shots from the middle of the field soared above the crossbar, including one with 40 seconds left on the clock.
Cumberland Gap 5, University High 2
CUMBERLAND GAP — Aly Ramsey recorded a hat trick and Allyson Brock doled out three assists to lead Cumberland Gap (17-1-2) to the Class A sectional win.
Breanna Mason totaled four saves for the Lady Panthers, who led 3-0 at halftime.
Carmen Ellis scored on a penalty kick and Rebecca Ford had the other goal — which deflected off Mason — for District 1-A regular-season champion University High (12-5-2).