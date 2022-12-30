BRISTOL, Tenn. — Brute strength and even better defense carried the Myers Park boys basketball team to the finals of the 39th Arby’s Classic on Friday inside Viking Hall.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based Mustangs knocked off previously undefeated Norcross of Georgia 66-62 in the first semifinal.
The Queen City crew had three players score in double figures, led by big man Elijah Strong’s 20 points and five rebounds. Bishop Boswell scored 17 points and Sadiq White Jr. notched 14.
“We’re built on tough defense,” said Myers Park coach Scott Taylor, whose squad will play Westminster Academy on Saturday for the Arby’s title. “We have certain principles that we live and stick by. Like the saying goes, defense travels. Anywhere we go, regardless of what happens on offense, defense is something that we can control.”
Seemingly every time the Mustangs needed a key bucket, they went inside to Strong.
“My coaches trust me because they know I’ve been putting in the work,” Strong said. “With my versatility and my ability to attract the defense, I can make plays for myself or kick it out.”
White had a strong last two minutes in which he scored six points, including four key free throws.
“Sadiq was really active in that last two minutes,” Taylor said. “He was actually really active all night, which got us into a little bit of trouble with fouls. His activity on the boards is huge and he gets others involved. He’s huge for us.”
The Blue Devils — ranked No. 22 by MaxPreps — played most of the second half short-handed because of foul trouble. Lamariyon Jordan had four fouls and Samarion Bond picked up his third late in the first half.
“The official book is what it is and we had something different. That really didn’t change the outcome of the game, though,” Norcross coach Jesse McMillan said. “We were in foul trouble across the board and that’s a credit to (Myers Park) for establishing an inside game.”
Jordan, one of the team’s best shooters and a lengthy defender, fouled out early in the third, as did teammate Michael Pace.
In the fourth — when Norcross needed him the most — Mier Panoam went off for 13 of his game-high 23 points.
“Mier is an elite-level player,” McMillan said. “He doesn’t get the same attention that other people do. He doesn’t average 25 points per game but averages almost a triple-double every night.”
Bilal Abdur-Rahman had 16 for Norcross, which dropped into Saturday’s 5 p.m. third-place game. The Blue Devils will face North Mecklenburg, which fell to Westminster 58-55 in Friday’s late semifinal.
Madison-Ridgeland 71, Greeneville 59
The Patriots controlled the game throughout, but, to the Greene Devils’ credit, they didn’t go quietly.
Ole Miss commit Josh Hubbard’s game-high 21 points led Madison-Ridgeland Academy, and Harrison Alexander recorded 15 points and eight rebounds for the team from Mississippi.
MRA advanced to Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. fifth-place game thanks to an impressive 26-of-39 shooting from the field.
The Greene Devils got off to a bad start but recovered nicely in the second quarter and pulled within eight on three occasions.
Freshman sensation Trey Thompson finished with 16 to lead Greeneville. Senior guard Adjatay Dabbs contributed 15 before fouling out late.
The Devils were 25-for-61 from the field.
Christ School 63, Webb 61, OT
Emanuel Richards hit a jumper in the lane with 4.5 seconds left in the extra period to lift North Carolina’s Christ School into Saturday’s fifth-place game.
On the previous possession, Webb’s Lukas Walls hit an and-one jump shot with 19.3 seconds to knot the game at 61. He missed the ensuing free throw.
Walls, a Samford commit, finished with a game-high 25 points and 12 rebounds after playing the last half of the fourth quarter and all of overtime with four fouls.
Drake Ingram added 12 for the Knoxville school on four 3-pointers.
Jamari Briggs led Christ School with 23 points and nine rebounds and Keenan Wilkins finished with 19 points. Richards nearly had a double-double with his nine points and nine rebounds.
Pace Academy 61, St. Francis Prep 56
The Knights had a huge final period, rallying from down 11 to pull out a thriller and advance to the sixth-place game against West Catholic Prep of Philadelphia.
Georgia’s Pace Academy got 27 points from Kyle Greene and 19 from Eric Chatfield.
St. Francis of New York had trouble with the Knights’ length and athleticism in the fourth when Pace employed a full-court press.
Joshua Pascarelli led the Terriers with 19 points and Tyler Michel added 10.
West Catholic 51, Trinity 39
Down at the half, the Burrs turned up the defense to pull out the win and advance to Saturday’s 1 p.m. sixth-place game.
West Catholic held Kentucky’s Trinity to just 13 second-half points. The Shamrocks were just 15-for-45 from the field after shooting nearly 45% in the first half.
Adam Clark led the Philadelphia squad with 25 points and Zion Stanford had 11.
Alex Johnson led Trinity with 16 points. Cameron McClain added 11 and Jayden Johnson had 10.
Slam Dunk Contest
With only five participants, the Addington Agency Slam Dunk Contest sped to a conclusion.
Madison-Ridgeland teammates Ashton Magee and Alexander faced off in the final round and Alexander came out on top. Alexander’s winning dunk was a reverse jam coming in from the sideline.
Also taking part were Tennessee High’s Creed Musick and Westminster Academy’s Jeremiah Police and Cam Reece.