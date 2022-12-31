Myers Park of Charlotte, N.C., erased an early deficit against Fort Lauderdale, Florida’s Westminster Academy and won the 39th edition of the Arby’s Classic 77-61 on Saturday night at Viking Hall in Bristol, Tenn.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Individual talent is flashy and impressive, but it’s hard to beat a well-played basketball game by a well-drilled basketball team.
Led by the outstanding Elijah Strong, Myers Park worked together as a unit Saturday night at Viking Hall and cohesively pulled away from dazzling Westminster Academy, winning the 39th Arby’s Classic 77-61.
The Mustangs took the championship trophy back home to Charlotte, North Carolina, by working through the 6-foot-8 Strong and blending around him to outscore Westminster 49-30 in the second half.
“That’s how we’re going to have to play to win championships,” seventh-year Myers Park coach Scott Taylor said. “We’ve got to be able to defend as a five-man group and guard multiple positions, and we’ve got to be able to run offense as a group. That’s our identity.”
Strong, who won tournament MVP honors, is the centerpiece of that identity. He will play next season for Wofford.
“I trust him with the ball in his hands,” Taylor said. “He’s played a lot of ball.”
With his team up 47-45 heading into the final quarter, Strong powered Myers Park home with superior inside work and skills, scoring 13 of his game-high 29 points as the winners blew out to a 64-51 edge with three minutes to play.
The 240-pound, old-school, back-to-the-basket center connected on 11 of 22 floor attempts and 7 of 10 free throws while grabbing nine rebounds.
His interior success stymied Westminster’s preferred up-tempo pace.
“We want to play inside-out,” Taylor said. “If you want to play in front of the rim, it’s hard for people to be on the run when they’re having to take it out of the net.
“If we can, we’re going to get it in there to him. That’s where we want to start. He understands the game and he makes everyone around him better.”
Strong outplayed Westminster’s 6-9 Jaylen Carey, a James Madison commit, from start to finish. Carey scored six points before fouling out.
“I just work on my game a lot,” Strong said. “I think my versatility takes over a lot of the time and I have really good teammates who trust me with the ball.”
Westminster Academy (8-3) had its way early, finishing the first quarter on a 17-0 run to lead 22-10 after eight minutes.
But the Mustangs (10-3) chipped away behind Strong and two 3-pointers from Santana Lynch and another from Sam Walters to get within 33-30 by halftime.
The Lions held their final lead at 35-34 but seemed a bit out of sorts as Myers Park produced a 13-6 spurt to go up 47-41 with a minute left in the third.
In the fourth, the Mustangs scored on nine straight possessions while Westminster struggled, turning over the ball four times in three minutes and hoisting a couple of contested long balls as the game started to get away.
“We took some bad shots and we didn’t get the stops we needed,” Westminster coach Ehren Wallhoff said. “The big guy (Strong) had his way a little bit and he dominated us, and then we got into a little bit of foul trouble.
“They are well coached and they definitely earned it. They’ve got a solid group of guys and their big guy is just a really good player with a great motor.”
Sadiq White scored 15 points and floor general Bishop Boswell had 12 points and six assists for Myers Park.
Alex Lloyd scored 23 points to pace Westminster. The team from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, got 12 points from D.J. Wimbley and 11 from Alex Constanza.
Myers Park shot 43.5% from the floor and committed 10 turnovers.
The Lions hit on 40.4% of their field-goal tries and turned it over 12 times.