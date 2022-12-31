BRISTOL, Tenn. — Individual talent is flashy and impressive, but it’s hard to beat a well-played basketball game by a well-drilled basketball team.

Led by the outstanding Elijah Strong, Myers Park worked together as a unit Saturday night at Viking Hall and cohesively pulled away from dazzling Westminster Academy, winning the 39th Arby’s Classic 77-61.

