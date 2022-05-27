What was your first job?
First full-time job was the quarterback coach at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga
How did you get your first job?
Relationship with a good friend that knew the head coach. Played as a college football player against him.
How long did you work there?
Five years
How much were you paid?
$22,500 was what I accepted the job for at the time.
Tell us a bit about the job.
Recruiting high school kids, developing relationships with the quarterbacks on our team, learning college football.
What did you love about the job?
Dealing with young people on a daily basis — same as I do now.
What did you hate about the job?
I didn’t have any hatred at all. Never work a day in my life when you love your job.
What do you do now?
Athletic director at Dobyns-Bennett.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Listen more than I talked as a young coach. Learn what to do but more importantly learn what not to do as you work your way up the ladder in the athletic profession.