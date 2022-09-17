Luke Mussard D-B

Dobyns-Bennett junior Luke Mussard finished third Saturday at the Southern Showcase in Alabama in a school-record time of 14:54.3 for a cross country 5K. His time surpassed Kevin Odiorne’s 15:20.0 from 1990. Mussard became the second Northeast Tennessee runner to break 15 minutes, joining Daniel Boone‘s Adam Barnard. Mussard is shown here at the Run for the Hills meet in August.

 Tanner Cook/Times News file photo

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Luke Mussard made his long-awaited official debut for the Dobyns-Bennett cross country team at Saturday's Southern Showcase, and he did not disappoint.

The junior speedster shattered the school record for a cross country 5-kilometer race, clocking a 14:54.3 on the flat John Hunt Running Park course. The previous record of 15:20.0 was set by Kevin Odiorne in 1990.

