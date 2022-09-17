Dobyns-Bennett junior Luke Mussard finished third Saturday at the Southern Showcase in Alabama in a school-record time of 14:54.3 for a cross country 5K. His time surpassed Kevin Odiorne’s 15:20.0 from 1990. Mussard became the second Northeast Tennessee runner to break 15 minutes, joining Daniel Boone‘s Adam Barnard. Mussard is shown here at the Run for the Hills meet in August.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Luke Mussard made his long-awaited official debut for the Dobyns-Bennett cross country team at Saturday's Southern Showcase, and he did not disappoint.
The junior speedster shattered the school record for a cross country 5-kilometer race, clocking a 14:54.3 on the flat John Hunt Running Park course. The previous record of 15:20.0 was set by Kevin Odiorne in 1990.
Mussard also became just the the second Northeast Tennessee runner to dip under 15 minutes, joining Daniel Boone great Adam Barnard.
“It feels so sweet and I’m really pumped up about it,” Mussard said. “It’s an honor to be in that really small group with Adam. He’s one of the greatest of all time around here and it’s cool to be in the same sentence as him now, too. We’re also two guys that have run for Ray Jones, which is pretty awesome.”
Mussard finished third in the championship division, won by Tallahassee Leon’s Patrick Koon in 14:43.0 over defending TSSAA Class AAA champion Miles Ramer of Ravenwood (14:49.9).
“The first five guys all broke 15 minutes and the race went out really hard,” Mussard noted. “The first 1K was like 2:50 and that’s 4:30-mile pace. It seemed like there was about 30 of us at that point still.
“I’m really happy to be that close to the defending state champion. He showed time and time again last year that he showed up in the big races.”
Nationally ranked Jesuit of New Orleans won the team title with 70 points, eclipsing a field of 39 teams from across the Southeast. Farragut was runner-up (150).
Daniel Boone, led by Alex Quackenbush (34th, 15:42.8), placed 12th with 461 points. D-B was 18th (538).
On the girls' side, D-B senior Autumn Headrick led the local contingent by taking fifth. Her time of 18:02.8 was a personal best and helped the Tribe to a 17th-place finish (492 points) out of 37 teams.
Reagan Riley of Alabama powerhouse Mountain Brook broke the meet record by running 17:16.4.