Dobyns-Bennett junior Luke Mussard hugs his mother, Carolyn, after finding out that he had automatically qualified for next week’s Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Oregon. Mussard is the first D-B male individual qualifier for any national meet since 1990 (Kevin Odiorne).
CARY, N.C. — Todd Mussard has a scary amount of confidence in his son.
After Dobyns-Bennett junior Luke Mussard finished fourth at the Nike Southeast regional cross country meet and punched his ticket to the next week’s national race, Todd openly admitted he had already booked rooms in Portland, Oregon, for next week before his son’s race even started.
A little more than three weeks after a sub-par race at the state cross country meet, the younger Mussard bounced back in a big way.
At Saturday’s race at the WakeMed Soccer Complex, Mussard covered the rolling 5-kilometer course in 15:07.6 and cemented his name even further into the long lore of Kingsport distance running.
Mussard became Dobyns-Bennett’s first male national qualifier since Kevin Odiorne qualified for Kinney nationals in 1990. Current North Carolina and former D-B standout Sasha Neglia qualified for the Nike national meet three times from 2017 to 2019.
“This means a lot to me, but it starts to mean a lot more when I look back on where I was a year ago on this race day,” Mussard said. “I was at home and watching this race on the couch and wishing I could run in it. This year, I’m running and competing at a very high level.
“This makes it a lot sweeter.”
Through the first 2 kilometers of the race, Mussard stuck with a tight pack but moved up significantly over the last half. He is the first Northeast Tennessee male individual national cross country qualifier since Daniel Boone’s Ben Varghese advanced to the Nike nationals in 2016.
“At state, it just wasn’t my day and that just happens sometimes,” Mussard said. “You just have to be mentally strong and come to this race.”
TSSAA Class AAA champion Farragut won the meet with 105 points, sliding by Miami Havana in second with 111. Blacksburg’s Conner Rutherford crossed the finish line first in 15:02.2.
The top two teams and top five individuals not on a qualifying team automatically advanced.
Next week’s Nike Cross Nationals at the Glendoveer Golf Course will be available to stream at nikecrossnationals.com. The boys’ race will begin at 2:35 p.m.