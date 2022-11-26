CARY, N.C. — Todd Mussard has a scary amount of confidence in his son.

After Dobyns-Bennett junior Luke Mussard finished fourth at the Nike Southeast regional cross country meet and punched his ticket to the next week’s national race, Todd openly admitted he had already booked rooms in Portland, Oregon, for next week before his son’s race even started.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

Recommended for you