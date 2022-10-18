Dobyns-Bennett’s Autumn Headrick, left, David Crockett’s Maggie Bellamy, center, and Daniel Boone’s Kamryn Wingfield run together during the first mile of Tuesday’s Big 5 cross country championships in Blountville.
BLOUNTVILLE — It took nearly a decade and a half, but the Dobyns-Bennett boys cross country team finally broke down the door Tuesday in the bone-chilling Big 5 Conference Championships on the West Ridge campus.
The Indians — behind Luke Mussard’s individual title-winning time of 16:04.2 — snapped Daniel Boone’s six-year winning streak and claimed their first team title since 2010. They finished with a one-point edge (29-30) on the Trailblazers, who had won 10 of the previous 11 team titles.
“In the last two years, we’ve gotten back to qualifying for the state and you could kind of see it coming,” D-B coach Bob Bingham said. “With Luke coming into our place, it’s been a process, but they’re starting to really work hard. It’s really good to see.”
The David Crockett girls successfully defended their team title with 34 points. Daniel Boone was runner-up with 39.
D-B senior Autumn Headrick — racing for the first time in nearly a month — claimed the girls' individual gold with her time of 19:07.9.
TRIBE SWEEPS INDIVIDUALS
Headrick — who has offers from Loyola-Chicago, UAB and Portland among others — made quick work of Boone’s Kamryn Wingfield after the first half of the race.
“That was unexpectedly rough,” Headrick said. “The first mile was certainly difficult because it was the hilliest part. Once we got back onto the back part of the course, it was pretty flat and a little easier to step through.”
Headrick said she enjoyed her visit to the Windy City the most, but her recruitment is still open.
“My favorite so far has been Loyola. It was really pretty there,” she said. “I really liked the team and I liked the coaches. I felt like I could fit in there.”
Mussard’s work was even quicker than Headrick’s. The junior speedster dropped the field within the first half-mile of the race and cruised through the winding course featuring rolling hills.
He is D-B's first individual winner since Chris McElroy in 2011.
“The first 800 was interesting because everyone was wondering who was going to take the lead and I decided to take it for myself,” Mussard said. “Being by myself really made which path to pick a lot easier.
“It’s super exciting that we won the team title. Putting in all this work with them over the summer and seeing it finally come to fruition is very gratifying for all of us.”
Headrick and Mussard are the first pair of D-B teammates to sweep the conference individual titles since Carla McCready and Garrett Lewis.
Rounding out the D-B boys' scoring were Dane Sullins (third, 16:44.2), Ethan Wellman (sixth, 17:03.3), Caleb Hagood (eighth, 17:03.5) and Gavin Thomas (11th, 17:27.8).
CROCKETT REPEATS
The Lady Pioneers have run in tight packs most of the season, and the strategy paid off again Tuesday.
Crockett became the first girls team other than D-B and Science Hill to repeat as conference champions since Sullivan Central in 1988-89.
The Jonesborough crew’s scoring was made up of Maggie Bellamy (third, 19:46.1), Breanna Dunn (fourth, 20:35.6), Ashlynn Roy (fifth, 20:36.4), Hannah McLain (eighth, 2050.8) and Valeria Camacho Mayo (14th, 21:33.1).
“We’ve had Maggie out most of the season with that broken toe, but she’s come along a little better each race,” Crockett coach Mark Jennings said. “Ashlynn and Breanna have been pushing it hard all year, so that puts three strong ones out there in the front.”
At next week’s Region 1-AAA meet, Crockett will attempt to become the first school other than D-B and Science Hill to win three straight team titles since Morristown West won four in a row from 2003-2006.
“I hope this is a good indicator because we felt pretty good coming out of Trailblazer a couple of weeks ago,” Jennings said. “It’s going to be between us, D-B and Boone next week and it’s going to be a dogfight. Nothing ever comes easy around here.”