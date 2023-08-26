BRISTOL, Tenn. — Lots of firsts came to pass at Saturday’s season-opening cross country meet at the 28th Run for the Hills beneath the shadow of the TVA South Holston Dam.
The hot and muggy conditions made the challenging 5-kilometer course a little bit tougher, but some harriers came out with personal bests.
The Daniel Boone girls opened the season with a win, totaling 40 points to outdistance runner-up and fellow Big 5 Conference member Science Hill (73).
The Lady Trailblazers were led by sophomore sensation Sadie Honeycutt, who meandered her way around the course in a personal best of 20:38.3 and became the first Boone female runner to win the race.
“I’ve never won a cross country race before, so this is a little bit different feeling from track,” Honeycutt said.
On the boys’ side, Dobyns-Bennett came away with the team title, racking up 66 points to beat out runner-up and VHSL Class 2 favorite Lebanon (85).
It was the first team title for the Indians at the event and they were led by senior Nike Cross Nationals finalist Luke Mussard.
Mussard — with his silky-smooth form and effortless leg lift that would make a gazelle jealous — looked like he was out for a Sunday stroll from the start and covered the undulating course in 16:52.3.
He also became the first D-B runner to win the event.
“I felt great out there and we’re still training a lot,” Mussard said. “It’s just another workout in the books for us.”
HONEYCUTT CUTS LOOSE IN LAST MILE
With names like Zoe Arrington (Tennessee High) and Makaleigh Jessee (Abingdon) in college ranks at Kennesaw State and Tennessee Tech respectively, it’s a fair question to ask who will assume the throne of girls distance running in the area.
Honeycutt took a large step towards being the next distance queen by showing off her closing speed in the last mile of Saturday’s race.
Coming out of the two-mile mark, she and Cocke County’s Bethle Rush were side-by-side, but that didn’t last long.
Honeycutt — who splits time with soccer during the fall — used her deadly 800-meter closing speed of 2:16 to gap the field by almost 25 seconds in less than a mile and win rather convincingly.
“It’s definitely rough splitting time because I do cross country first and then go straight to soccer,” Honeycutt said. “I do a lot of running in both. … After the second mile, (Rush) started to slow down and when we were running the downhills, I caught her and passed her on the downhill.”
David Crockett’s Maggie Bellamy made a strong push in the last mile to finish runner-up (21:01.5) while Rush was third (21:13.0).
Rounding out the scoring for Boone was junior Kerigan Lewis in fourth (21:14.7), freshman Mahri Layne in fifth (21:25.1), senior Ella Battel in seventh (21:40.2) and senior Payton Laney in 25th (23:51.1).
“The girls ran a tough race today,” Daniel Boone coach James Garst said. “They went out and ran as a group until some started to fall off. We know what we have to work on going forward and I think everyone showed a lot of progress.
“(Sadie) is an other-worldly athlete. To be just a sophomore, she races with the poise of a senior. She’s very talented and is very smart with how she handles it.”
Leading the charge for the Lady Hilltoppers was freshman Ava Nutter, who ran 21:37.0 and took sixth. Fellow freshman Lorraine Hunter — who ran the last parts of the race with no shoes — was 14th (22:53.9).
D-B — which placed third with 79 points — was led by Sarah Siner’s eighth-place showing, running 21:42.9.
Tazewell junior Abigail Rhudy — the two-time Class 2 state runner-up — was the first Virginian across in the girls race, covering the course in 21:50.9 and placing ninth.
EASY LIKE SUNDAY MORNING
Mussard’s trot around what is considered one of the tougher courses in the area was made more impressive by the fact that he’s not even doing any sort of speed work yet. He easily got away from Science Hill senior and eventual runner-up Owen Johnson in the first mile.
“I knew Owen and the kid from Lebanon were going to take it out,” Mussard said. “I really wanted to focus on working the hills. I was just cruising along for the first 1,200 (meters) with them and then started focusing on hills and cruising downhills.
“I felt really good on the hills and I felt like I was in a good rhythm.”
He remarked that he feels in great shape and is ready to post a fast time in two weeks at the Knights Crossing meet in Salem, Va.
“I feel like I’m in good shape and ready to put down a good time,” Mussard said.
For D-B coach Mike Sweeney — back at the annual season opener for the first time in a head coaching position since 2007 — winning the first one is always a great weight off of the shoulders.
“Getting a win the first time out is a huge confidence boost for our boys,” Sweeney said. “Some of our boys were disappointed in their individual performances, but it's a team sport. All of the guys and girls ran very well and I’m proud of all of them.”
The rest of the scoring for the Tribe was senior Gavin Thomas in ninth (18:33.1), senior Caleb Hagood in 13th (18:46.8), sophomore Drew Emmette (19th; 19:11.0) and senior Drew Bishop (24th; 19:17.9).
Lebanon — placing for the first time at the meet — was led by senior Derek Mitchell, who ran 17:27.4 and stuck with Mussard for the first half-mile of the race.
The Pioneers defeated Elizabethton — a Class A-AA state title contender — by one point, which should give the school of less than 500 students confidence going up against schools much larger than them.
The Cyclones were led by Riley Vernon’s fifth-place finish (17:59.6) and Max Garner being in the next position (18:08.2).
Daniel Boone — which had won eight of the last nine boys team titles — finished fifth and was led by sophomore Fisher Battel (fourth; 17:53.7).
UP NEXT
With no major meet in Northeast Tennessee until mid-September, a number of teams will travel up the road in two weeks to the pancake-flat Knights Crossing Invitational.
In Southwest Virginia, Lebanon hosts the 13th Through the Pines Invitational on Wednesday at the Lebanon Primary School. Next weekend, the 15th Becky Selfe Invitational will take place in Glade Spring.