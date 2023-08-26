BRISTOL, Tenn. — Lots of firsts came to pass at Saturday’s season-opening cross country meet at the 28th Run for the Hills beneath the shadow of the TVA South Holston Dam.

The hot and muggy conditions made the challenging 5-kilometer course a little bit tougher, but some harriers came out with personal bests.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you