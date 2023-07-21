Summer is starting to win down and local high school cross country runners have almost surely been putting in a lot of mileage this summer.
On both sides of the state line, there are plenty of outstanding individuals and teams returning to hopefully make some noise at the state level.
Here’s a look at what the area has to offer in terms of best returners and a few regular season races to go watch throughout the fall.
This week, we’ll take a look at Northeast Tennessee and next week will be looking at Southwest Virginia.
BOYS INDIVIDUALS
Luke Mussard (Dobyns-Bennett, Sr.): The Tribe frontman is the No. 3 returner in the state in all classifications by time. Mussard made Nike Cross Nationals last year as an individual and should be one of the state title favorites.
Owen Johnson (Science Hill, Sr.): Johnson showed his speed in track and has made the state meet a few times already. He’s one of the diamonds in the rough for the area and could be a good college project as a pure middle distance runner.
Roman Borghetti-Metz (Volunteer, Jr.): Breaking two minutes in the 800-meter run late in the outdoor season was a huge confidence booster for Borghetti-Metz and he should be looking at trying to win another regional title this fall.
GIRLS INDIVIDUALS
Jacie Begley (Volunteer, Sr.): Begley is an interesting case, having broken most of the distance records already at Volunteer. She’s obviously ready to take the next step and take aim at the highest known finish at the state meet in program history of sixth (Fonda Arrington, 1986).
Maggie Bellamy (David Crockett, Jr.): It seems like Bellamy has been around for the better part of a decade, but she’s still got two more years. She showed her footspeed late in the season by running 5:06.58 on the track, so her fall should be equally as impressive.
Sadie Honeycutt (Daniel Boone, So.): Anyone who saw Honeycutt’s progression from the beginning of the season to the end knows that she will end up being a special runner. It’ll be interesting to see how much she improves this cross country season even splitting time with soccer.
BOYS TOP TEAMS
Dobyns-Bennett (Class AAA): The defending conference and regional champions have two of the top five returners in the area coming back with Mussard and Caleb Hagood, so the Tribe should be looking at making it to the mid-state once again.
Daniel Boone (Class AAA): The youth and inexperience will be evident early, but never count out the Trailblazers when the regional meet is at home. Sophomore Fisher Battel is going to be a special runner for James Garst’s crew by the end of the season.
Elizabethton (Class A/AA): With new coach Matt Campbell, the Cyclones have a solid chance of placing in the top five at the state meet, but Volunteer and Tennessee High will be the main competition locally being in the same division. One of the interesting meets on the calendar for the Cyclones is at the Woodbridge Classic in California, which is the fastest three-mile course in the country.
GIRLS TOP TEAMS
Daniel Boone (Class AAA): The defending Region 1-AAA champions did lose Kamryn Wingfield to graduation, but with runners coming back like Ella Battel and Honeycutt, it should be a great year for the Lady Trailblazers.
David Crockett (Class A/AA): The Lady Pioneers have won two of the last three regional titles and with a lot of the top seven coming back, it should be a great team race with Volunteer.
Volunteer (Class A/AA): With Begley out front competing for the lowest amount of points possible at a majority of races, the Lady Falcons will be in position to do well in a lot of races.
TENNESSEE RACES TO WATCH
Fender’s Farm Invitational (Sept. 16; Jonesborough): Usually one of the fastest area meets of the season, Fender’s Farm has grown to be one of the most popular for area teams in mid-September.
Bristol Cross (Sept. 30; Bristol): One of the area’s staple meets takes place again at Steele Creek Park for the 32nd time. The race brings together most of the area’s best to go against each other from both sides of the state line.
Trailblazer Invitational (Oct. 14; Gray): The area’s oldest meet enters its sixth decade of existence, turning 51 this fall. The undulating hills that most runners will face again a few weeks later at the regional are always a test for those not used to it.