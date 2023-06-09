TROUTVILLE — Twenty-seven down. One to go.
Junior pitcher Eden Muncy kept Rye Cove’s perfect season going in Friday’s VHSL Class 1 softball semifinals with an 11-inning, complete-game masterpiece that pushed her squad past Lunenburg Central 4-1 at the Botetourt Sports Complex.
Muncy struck out 20 batters in propelling the Lady Eagles (27-0) into Saturday’s state championship game against Auburn (25-1), a 1-0 winner over Buffalo Gap.
“Coming from the little school that we do in Clinchport, Virginia, it’s amazing and an absolute blessing,” first-year Rye Cove coach Nick Hood said. “(Muncy) kept us in the game and that wasn’t how we had it written up, but good teams find a way to win.”
The two powerhouse squads will square off back at the Botetourt Sports Complex at 10 a.m.
Auburn — the three-time defending state champion going back before the pandemic — has a 113-12 record since the start of the 2018 season.
LAST FRAME, BEST FRAME
Neither team gave an inch during the first 10 innings of play Friday, combining for only four hits. Finally in the 11th, the Clinchport crew broke through.
After Sara Byrd led off the inning with a single, Montana Dillowe followed with a gap-shot double that brought home Byrd.
“That was a huge hit and she came up big for us when we needed it,” Hood said.
Dillowe was tagged out after straying too far from third on the next at-bat, but Jasmine Stanley reached on a bunt.
And the out didn’t end up costing the Lady Eagles.
Muncy moved Stanley to second with a bunt of her own, and Stanley and Muncy raced home on a double by Gracie Turner for a 3-0 lead. Turner then scored when the Lunenburg center fielder overthrew the catcher on what should have been a sacrifice fly.
Down 4-0 heading to the bottom of the 11th, the Lady Chargers (17-4) got one run back on a Rye Cove error and threatened again with a runner on third with one out.
But Muncy coaxed a pair of popups, Byrd making the final out to send the Lady Eagles on to the championship game.
“I was thinking to myself, ‘Sara, you’ve got it,’ ” Muncy said. “I trusted her and she didn’t let me down.”
MASTERFUL MUNCY
Muncy's performance in the circle will be talked about in Clinchport sports circles for years to come. She threw 139 pitches and allowed only three hits, and the only run against her was unearned.
Friday's 20 strikeouts pushed her season total to 234, and she improved her record to 19-0.
“We’ve felt all year that if we gave Eden two or three runs that we’re in pretty good shape,” Hood said.
Where Lunenburg Central hurt itself was with the bunt.
Four times with a runner at second base and no outs, the Lady Chargers either popped up or struck out.
In one instance, Turner — the catcher — made a great bare-handed snag to save a run and help the Lady Eagles escape a jam.
“All of those bad bunts really helped us out,” Hood said. “We were really glad to have those.”
Lunenburg’s Tristan Buchanan also went the distance, striking out 10 on 158 pitches.
COMMUNITY TURNOUT
For a small school like Rye Cove, which houses fewer than 250 kids, getting to the state’s biggest stage is a huge deal and the community showed out. Rye Cove fans in the stands doubled those for Lunenburg.
“It really is crazy that we’re going to be playing for a state championship,” Muncy said. “No one really knows where our school is and this is a big accomplishment for us.”