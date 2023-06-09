TROUTVILLE — Twenty-seven down. One to go.

Junior pitcher Eden Muncy kept Rye Cove’s perfect season going in Friday’s VHSL Class 1 softball semifinals with an 11-inning, complete-game masterpiece that pushed her squad past Lunenburg Central 4-1 at the Botetourt Sports Complex.

Eden Muncy

Rye Cove pitcher Eden Muncy tossed an 11-inning complete game on Friday, striking out 20.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.

