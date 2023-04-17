CLINCHPORT — Somehow, Rye Cove’s softball team keeps finding ways to win.
Monday’s Cumberland District game against traditional power Eastside was another shining example, one in which junior pitcher Eden Muncy stepped up when her team needed her most and helped the Lady Eagles earn a 3-1 win.
With runners on second and third with one out in the top of the sixth inning, Muncy struck out the next two batters to escape damage.
In the bottom half, the Thomas Walker transfer led off with a solo home run to tie the game. And in the top of the seventh, Muncy set down the 6-7-8 Lady Spartans hitters in order to keep Rye Cove’s perfect record intact.
“Eden hit that home run and I knew we’d build momentum from there,” Rye Cove coach Nick Hood said. “I knew if we just kept chipping away that we’d be OK.”
The Lady Spartans (5-5, 2-1) struck in the opening frame. Braelyn Hall, their starting pitcher, smacked a two-out triple to right field and scored when a passed ball got by the catcher on the next batter.
That was all Eastside could get, though. Muncy got rolling after the early shakeup and finished with 12 strikeouts on 109 pitches, 79 for strikes. She allowed just three hits.
“I knew in that jam that if they scored, it was going to be tougher to come back and win,” Muncy said. “I really dug down and I had no other option than to strike them out.
“I told myself before I hit the home run that it was time to step up and take control of the game.”
“A lot of these girls have played in some big games before through travel ball,” Hood noted. “I don’t think the moment was too big for them today.”
Muncy’s game-tying round-tripper sparked the Lady Eagles (13-0, 3-0). Gracie Turner doubled on the next at-bat and scored two batters later on a double by Maddy Wood.
Harley Cress subbed in for Wood and scored on a bad throw home on the next batter.
Hall took the loss after allowing six hits and striking out two on 84 pitches.
Rye Cove’s Gracie Byrd was the only player for either team to record at least two hits.
“This gives us a lot of confidence, but it also puts a big target on our backs,” Muncy said. “We know that and we tell everyone that we just have to work harder.”