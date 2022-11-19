The Mountain 7 District is arguably the most competitive VHSL Class 2 girls basketball district in the state and it does not appear that will change this year.
The district has won eight of the last nine state championships, with three Mountain 7 schools laying claim to at least one state trophy during that span.
Here’s a look at the upcoming season.
WISE CENTRAL
The Lady Warriors are the favorites to repeat as state champions with good reason.
After winning the program’s sixth title in nine years last season, Times News Southwest Virginia player of the year Emmah McAmis returns to lead the team after a record-setting freshman season that ended with a state title and a state record for most points scored by a freshman with 683.
McAmis, an all-state pick last year, averaged 22 points.
Sophomore Abbie Jordan also returns as a starter for the defending state champions, who finished 26-5 last season.
Also back is senior Emilee Mullins, who started early in the season before missing 15 games because of an injury.
The lineup is bolstered by transfer post player Madison Looney, a junior, who averaged 17.7 points and 16.6 rebounds last season at Grundy.
Junior Emilee Brickey, senior post player Lexie Sturgill, senior guard Kayley Lawson and sophomores Gracie Tompkins and Jadyn Foster provide depth for veteran coach Robin Dotson’s team.
“The Mountain 7 District will be ultra-competitive, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see the state champion come from the Mountain 7,” Dotson said. “We figure to be in the mix, and will be working to be playing our best ball in February.
“We have a lot of quality parts to our team. We just need to work every single day to be better.”
Newcomers who will provide more depth for the Lady Warriors include freshmen Ameera Youmessi and Hannah Salyer, sophomore Kinslee Slemp, and junior Mia Villanueva.
GATE CITY
”Experience” is a key word this season for the Lady Blue Devils.
Gate City’s roster boasts six seniors and two juniors from a team that finished 18-12 last season.
Three starters are back for coach Kelly Houseright, including All-Region 2D and All-Mountain 7 pick Lexi Ervin, who averaged 12.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
Also back are starters Adyson Gibson (Sr.), Braylin Steele (Sr.) and Makayla Bays (Jr.).
Seniors Kady Davidson, K.K. Baker and Piper Lane and sophomore Jaydyn Carico also return.
A quartet of newcomers — Montana Martin, Myah Carrico, Addison Bays and Madison Hensley — will also be looking to contribute.
Houseright is cautiously optimistic. The Blue Devils have plenty of talent, but the coach said they have to be ready to play every game.
“Our league is tremendously tough and we can’t afford to take any nights off,” Houseright said.
UNION
Like Gate City, the Lady Bears bring plenty of experience back from last season’s squad that finished 11-11.
Senior starters Abby Slagle, a first-team All-Region 2D selection last year, leads a group of four senior starters for coach Kory Bostic’s squad.
“We have a great group of senior leaders returning. I think we can be very competitive in the always tough M7 and Region D,” Bostic said.
Joining Slagle in the experienced starting roles are guard Isabella Blagg and post players Brooke Bailey and Isabella McKinney.
Elaina Lopez, Kaylee Rutherford, and Taylor Hughes are key newcomers.
LEE HIGH
There’s a new familiar face around Ben Hur this season.
Bobby Stafford steps into the head coaching role for the Lady Generals after serving as the JV boys hoops coach for three seasons.
However, the new coach has no illusions about how tough the role he inherits will be.
“We will be a young team competing in one of the toughest conferences in high school girls basketball this year,” Stafford said. We will be a good defensive team and play hard and compete in every game this year.”
Jaelyn Hall is the lone returning starter for the Lady Generals after Drew Cox’s season came to an unfortunate end because of an ACL injury.
Stafford will look to senior Alyssa Duncan, sophomores Keegan Johnson, Kaydence Seals, Alivia Bates and Claire Sage and freshmen Gracie Garrett and Addie Carter to fill the empty spots.
JOHN BATTLE
Former Union and Emory & Henry star Sydney McKinney takes over the duties of head coach for the Lady Trojans following the retirement of Jeff Adkins, one of her mentors.
“I am very excited for this upcoming season,” McKinney said. “We have had several girls putting in a lot of work this summer and fall, and we hope to see it pay off this season.
“I am proud of how hard these girls are working, and we hope to continue to build our girls basketball program at Battle.”
Three starters return from last season’s squad that finished 10-16.
Sophomore guard Kara Kelley and post players Charlee McKee, a junior, and senior Emma Bishop are back.
McKinney looks to senior Gracie Ralston and junior Claire Booher to fill the other two starting spots with plenty of help coming from Keeley Smith, Ava Wallace and Jaydn Singleton, among others.
ABINGDON
Last season was a down one for the Lady Falcons.
Jimmy Brown’s squad finished 9-16 and the veteran coach is expecting better things this go-round.
“We are hoping to be more competitive this season,” the coach said. “We return several players that gained a lot of experience last season, so we’re hoping to build on that.”
One of the biggest hopes is the return of post player Ella Seymore, an All-Region 3D pick last season. But Seymore is still on the sidelines because of an ACL injury she suffered in soccer in the spring. There is no definite date for her return.
Also back for the Lady Falcons are seniors Cadence Waters and Taylor Jennings and sophomore Breanna Green.
Sophomore Aubrey Matney and freshman Lauren Baker are listed as promising newcomers.
RIDGEVIEW
The Wolfpack lost only two starters from last season’s regular-season district championship squad, but they were big losses.
Brooklyn Frazier and Hailey Sutherland, two all-state players, combined for more than 27 points per game last season.
On the bright side, coach Donnie Frazier has three starters back with Maggie Grant, Caiti Hill and Braelyn Strouth.
“This should be a fun team to coach. They have played a lot of basketball together,” Frazier said.
The youth movement is strong at Ridgeview with six sophomores — Hadaya Abshire, Tsega Mullins, Kenzie Wright, Caylee Sykes, Kaylee Rasnick and Ava Stanley — and freshmen Danica Sutherland and Kyiah Perry filling out the roster.