Region 2D girls basketball semifinals: Wise Central vs. Marion

Wise Central’s Emmah McAmis, the Times News Southwest Virginia player of the year, returns for her sophomore campaign following last season’s record-setting performance.

 File Photo

The Mountain 7 District is arguably the most competitive VHSL Class 2 girls basketball district in the state and it does not appear that will change this year.

The district has won eight of the last nine state championships, with three Mountain 7 schools laying claim to at least one state trophy during that span.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos