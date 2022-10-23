The postseason begins Monday for high school volleyball teams in Southwest Virginia.
The Mountain 7 and Cumberland districts open tournament play with first-round action at the higher seeds.
No. 2 Gate City (18-6) hosts seventh-seeded Lee High (8-12), No. 3 John Battle (18-6) is at home against No. 6 Wise Central (11-13) and No. 5 Ridgeview (16-10) travels to No. 4 Abingdon (9-14) to open play. All are scheduled for 6 p.m. starts.
Two of those matches are repeats of regular- season finales. On Thursday, John Battle beat Wise Central 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 28-26 and Ridgeview handled Abingdon 28-26, 25-15, 25-22.
The tournament moves to Union for the semifinals and finals.
In Tuesday’s semifinals, the Gate City-Lee winner plays the Battle-Central winner at 6 p.m. Top-seeded Union (25-2) awaits the Abingdon-Ridgeview winner in the night match.
The Lady Bears can break a school record with a win in the semifinals. Their victory total is tied with the 2018 Union team for the most wins in a season.
In Thursday’s championship round, the JV title match begins at 4 p.m. The varsity teams follow with the consolation match between the semifinal losers, scheduled for 6 p.m., then the championship match at about 7:30 p.m.
The consolation match helps determine the district’s seeds for the Region 2D tournament.
First-round matches for the Cumberland tourney begin at 6 p.m. and have No. 3 Twin Springs (11-8) hosting sixth-seeded Castlewood (6-14) and fifth-seeded Thomas Walker (7-14) traveling to No. 4 Rye Cove (7-13).
The tournament shifts to Eastside for the semifinals and finals.
In Tuesday’s semifinals, No. 2 J.I. Burton (8-4) meets the Twin Springs-Castlewood winner at 6:30 p.m., followed by top-seeded Eastside taking on either Rye Cove or Thomas Walker.
The tournament concludes Thursday with the JV championship match — featuring Rye Cove vs. J.I. Burton — at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity teams’ consolation and championship matches.
