The Mountain 7 District is always competitive in boys basketball and this season should be no different. In the past five seasons, the district has produced two state champions and two runners-up.
And there’s no shortage of district teams starting the season with the goal of being in Richmond for the state finals in March.
Here’s a look at the squads heading into the season.
UNION
After winning the VHSL Class 2 championship in 2021 and making a return trip to the state tournament last season, coach Zack Moore faces one of his toughest rebuilding challenges in a while.
The Bears lost four starters — Bradley Bunch, Malachi Jenkins, Noah Jordan and Caiden Bartee — from last season’s Mountain 7 champion squad. The quartet combined for an average of 57 points per game last season. Senior Peyton Honeycutt is the lone returning starter.
“As a team, we are starting over,” Moore said. “There will be some growing pains, but we have good kids who have been around winning teams. I really like our potential.”
Junior Reyshawn Anderson, who played enough to gain Mountain 7 honorable mention status last season, junior Brayden Wharton, sophomore Jace Cochran and senior Devaughn Mitchell bring experience.
Younger players looking to make an impact include sophomores Jake Reynolds, Austin Sykes and Hamilton Osborne and freshmen Kam Bostic and Braxton Bunch.
GATE CITY
The Blue Devils are looking to build off a strong late-season run.
Coach John-Reed Barnes’ squad returns three starters, a group led by All-Region 2D pick Eli McMurray. As a sophomore, McMurray averaged 14.5 points and four assists per game.
Junior Gunner Garrett, who averaged double figures in scoring last season, also returns, along with senior Brendan Cassidy, a key defensive player.
Barnes is looking to sophomore Gabe Johnson and senior Ryland Mullins to fill out a starting lineup.
Juniors Landen McDonald and Tyler Austin are also go-to returners, and they’re joined by several newcomers — senior Ethan Fleming, juniors Layton Barnett and Trent Williams, sophomores Cam Henderson and Bo Morris, and freshman Corey Byrd — who’ll be important to the team’s success.
Barnes said defense will be one big key.
“I think finding our defensive identity will be tough,” he said. “We lost a couple of key guys on that end of the floor last year. There is no doubt in my mind our guys will be up for the challenge, but we have to find collective toughness defensively as well as a couple of guys who are up to the challenge of guarding the other team’s primary scorer.”
WISE CENTRAL
The Warriors have plenty of experience back from what was a rough season.
“I think they are all excited to get this season started,” second-year head coach Justin Boggs said. “We play in a tough conference, so we know we need to work hard all season long to meet our personal and team goals.”
Among those returning are sophomores Ethan Collins, Chance Boggs and Parker Collins and seniors Braeden Church, Brady Carter and Casey Dotson.
Newcomers looking to contribute are sophomores Luke Collie, Mason Gillenwater, Shawn Phillips and Noah Trent, junior Oakley Stanley, and senior Ian Villard.
LEE HIGH
The Generals were in rebuilding mode last season and Jamie Hackney hopes those experiences — and four returning starters — carry the team forward.
Brayden Hammonds averaged 18 points a game last season. He’s joined by fellow senior Caleb Leonard and sophomores Jacob Leonard and Brynnen Pendergraft.
“I’m excited to see what this team can accomplish,” Hackney said. “We are looking to build on the positives from last year and still have a long way to go, but we are growing.”
Newcomers looking to contribute include freshman Konner Early and Chandler Mullins and sophomores Aiden Troutman and Evan Scott.
JOHN BATTLE
Rebuilding is an understatement for Trojans coach Steve Posey, who has one returning starter: junior Gavin Ratliff.
Posey lists nine juniors — A.J. Barr, Brayden Emerson, Brendon Gibson, Broadie Bailey, Bryson Danser, Caleb Reynolds, Eli Meade, Jesse Owens and Zack Blackburn — along with sophomore Porter Gobble as newcomers.
Despite the lack of varsity experience, Posey said the players have been in the program for a while and know what is expected.
“This team is working hard in practice. They’re putting the time and effort in to learn the system and we are hoping for a successful season,” Posey said.
ABINGDON
Chris Hutton takes the reins of the Falcons’ varsity after directing the JV squad for the past five seasons.
Abingdon has plenty of height. Senior Evan Ramsey is just shy of 7 feet and Reece Ketron is a 6-9 junior. They’re joined by 6-4 senior Dayton Osborne and 6-1 sophomore Luke Honaker.
“We will do our best to play through our big men and we are pushing each day to bond as a team,” Hutton said.
RIDGEVIEW
With plenty of experience and athletes, the Wolfpack have the potential to be the toast of the Mountain 7.
“We are very excited for the upcoming season and are looking forward to making our community and school proud with the way we play on the court,” coach Evan McCowan said. “As always, the Mountain 7 will be tough night in and night out, but we believe if we focus on our purpose, follow our process and develop through teamwork we have the opportunity to be very competitive this season.”
First team All-Region 2D guard Chantz Robinette returns for his senior season after averaging 18.4 points and 2.9 steals per game last season.
Other returning starters are senior Cannon Hill (16.6 points, 8.3 rebounds) and senior Koda Counts.
Senior Jaimie Evans, juniors Terran Owens and Isaiah Justice, and sophomore Ryan O’Quinn also return.
Newcomers who could contribute include sophomores Logan Sutherland, Clayton Compton and Branson Honaker, and freshmen Kolter Scanlon and Connor Smith.