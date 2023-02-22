GATE CITY — Brendan Cassidy can finally add "region tournament win" to his Gate City career.
A second-year varsity player, Cassidy and the Blue Devils saw last season end with a home region quarterfinal loss.
Not this time, as Gate City dominated the third quarter to put away Richlands 80-65 in Wednesday’s Region 2D quarterfinals. The Blue Devils will face Graham in Friday’s region semifinal round.
One of three players to score in double figures, Cassidy dropped 20 points. He made four layups in the fourth quarter, including a three-point play to keep the Blue Devils (12-14) comfortably ahead, the first building a 63-37 cushion.
“I love Gate City and everything it represents,” said Cassidy, one of two Blue Devil seniors.
Indeed, the Blue Devils’ inside-out approach paid off, especially in the third quarter. Ryland Mullins, Gate City’s other senior, opened the second half with a 3-pointer for a 40-27 lead. And by the time Eli McMurray drove to the basket at quarter’s end, Gate City had built a 61-36 advantage.
“We had a big size advantage, so that was a big factor,” Cassidy said.
Another big factor was a career night from sophomore Bo Morris, who led the Blue Devils with 25 points. Not only did he make nine of his 12 field goals in the second and third quarters, but he helped hold Richlands’ standout forward Colten Mullins scoreless until the second half.
Morris put back a missed free throw to build a 31-22 lead before his midrange jumper made it a 10-point game at halftime.
“Bo is a fearless kid who’s not afraid of any shot, anytime, anywhere,” Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes said. “Super proud of him. Just an awesome kid who deserves everything he gets because of the way he is. Just a great kid.”
Gunner Garrett attacked the basket early and scored 12 points of his 16 points in the first half.
Lane Reynolds went 13-of-15 at the free throw line and scored a game-high 26 points for Richlands, which finished the year 9-17. Mullins scored all 14 of his points in the second half.
The Blue Devils will face Graham in Friday’s Region 2D semifinal round at Virginia High. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m., with the winner advancing to the region championship game and the VHSL state quarterfinals.
