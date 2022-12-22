KINGSPORT — Two of the country’s best for high school basketball played an instant classic in the private schools championship of Thursday’s Alpha Invitational at the Tribe Athletic Complex.
Moravian Prep’s Jordan Marsh knocked down a 3-point shot with five seconds to go to give the Lions a two-point advantage.
Word of God’s Freddie Dilione — a Tennessee signee — got off the last shot as time expired, but it ultimately fell short and Moravian Prep down their in-state rivals 63-61.
“(Word of God) made a good adjustment and we actually had three options on the play,” Moravian coach Jeremy Ellis said. “At the end of the day, I’ve had 40 guys in the pros, countless guys in Division I and 19 college conference freshman of the year and (Marsh) is a top-two competitor I’ve ever had.
“I wanted him to take the shot and he’s a guy that’s built for it. Later on in life, he’s going to want that kind of pressure because it doesn’t really bother him.”
Marsh finished with a game-high 27 points, but it was the last three that were the most crucial for the Lions.
Social media sensation Isaac Ellis nailed seven of 13 shots from long range to tally 21 as the team was 22-for-51 from the field.
Isaiah Coleman led the Holy Rams with 19, but only eight came in the second half. Mayar Wol tallied 14 whil Dilione finished with 11. Dilione had hands-down the play of the tournament to start the fourth quarter with a slam dunk over two Moravian players coming across the lane.
Moravian coach Ellis was certainly feeling it when Dilione let the shot go in the waning moments.
“I love watching Freddie play and I’m a fan, but I was holding my breath when he let it go,” Ellis said. “He’s been with us for two years in Adidas Team Loaded and I’ve seen him hit many shots like that before.”
The first half was about as even as it gets as the two heavyweights went blow-for-blow.
Word of God had the lead at the end of the first behind Coleman’s 11 opening quarter points as he was 4-for-4 with a pair of free throws.
Marsh consistently got to the bucket for Moravian, tallying 16 in the opening two periods. Sharpshooter Ellis started to get it rolling later in the second quarter as he hit 3 of 5 from long range.
The half closed with Word of God’s Antonio Hurns banking in a 70-foot shot that gave the Holy Rams a one-point advantage, 31-30.
Public Schools Finals
Jonesboro (Ga.) 67, Breathitt County (Ky.) 62
The Cardinals built as much as a 16-point lead early in the third quarter, but Breathitt County would not go away quietly.
The Bobcats rallied to take as much as a seven-point lead midway through the fourth period and the Cardinals countered by switching to a 1-2-2 full-court press. The pressure certainly gave Breathitt County fits as it turned the ball over eight times in the last five minutes.
“The lead that we did have evaporated very quickly because we stopped doing what we were doing,” Jonesboro coach Dan Maehlman said. “I was proud of our guys because we’ve had a great experience. We came down the first night and beat somebody pretty handily. Then play a very good Lexington team when we didn’t play very well, but we’re still able to come out with a win.
“Everything seemed to be working in the first half tonight, but we hit some adversity. When we come together instead of separate, we have a chance to win.”
Devon Rainey showed the way for Jonesboro with 24 points while JaQuez Akins had 18 and Montez Redding notched 11.
“I thought we played a really good third quarter,” Breathitt County interim coach Arch Johnson said. “Seems like both last night and tonight, we don’t handle the pressure too well. We get in a little bit of a hurry and do some things that take us out of the game.
“Jonesboro is a very good team because they’re extremely quick and they’re well-coached. It reminds us a lot of Harlan back home.”
The Bobcats fought valiantly and were led by sophomore sensation Austin Sperry, who later won the slam dunk contest, finishing with 21. Christian Collins led the Bobcats with 22.
Private Schools Third-Place
Knox Webb 89, Tri-Cities Christian 39
The Spartans were only one point shy of tying the event record for points in a game in a total mismatch against Tri-Cities Christian.
The Eagles filled in for Brentwood Academy, which left early in order to try to beat the adverse weather on the way back to Nashville.
“We’ve gotten better over the last three weeks or so and it’ll be good for us to hit a little break before the Arby’s next week,” Webb coach Ricky Norris said.
Owen Lentz led 11 Knox Webb players that scored with 22 points while Drake Ingram notched 13. The Spartans were 14-for-37 from long range.
Lofton Looney led Tri-Cities Christian with 26 points.
“We just played one of the top teams in the state,” Tri-Cities Christian coach Tyrone Smith said. “I got a phone call around 1 o’clock and (James) Scales asked if we could be there. It was an opportunity that we couldn’t pass up.”
Public Schools Third-Place
Morgantown (WV) 66, Lexington (SC) 58
Holding off a furious fourth quarter rally by Lexington, Morgantown made free throws to seal the deal and secure third.
Sharron Young led the attack for Morgantown with 23 points while Brody Davis contributed 19 and Cam Danser finished with 12.
“It was a tough loss last night and we had some adversity, but they bounced back,” Morgantown coach David Tallman said. “Anytime you can beat a team like that, it’s a good win.”
The Wildcats doubled their scoring output from the first three quarters in the fourth period alone, scoring 29. Five-star prospect Cam Scott went off for Lexington, scoring a game-high 33 on 13-of-19 shooting. He scored 18 in the fourth and showed why he is so highly sought after, throwing down a pair of emphatic dunks during the game.
“We got a little outside of ourselves playing man-to-man, which is probably the first time we’ve ran man in a long time,” Lexington coach Elliott Pope said. “Our guys hustled and fought their tails off to get back into it. Morgantown is a good ball club and they’ll go a long way in their postseason.”
Public Schools Fifth-Place
Hopewell (NC) 69, Volunteer 54
After a slow start to the game, the Titans turned up the pressure and pulled away in the third quarter. Quay Watson netted 22 for Hopewell while Kamari Cooke and Kahdir Upsher each scored 12.
“Volunteer is a very tough basketball club and very disciplined,” Hopewell coach Jaron Goodson said. “I’m just very happy that we could pull out the win.
“We talked about trying to keep (Volunteer) to one side of the court when they’re on offense. We drew a line on the whiteboard and said it was a ‘no-fly zone.’”
Joltin Harrison led Volunteer with 21 while fellow senior guard Andrew Knittel had 13.
The Falcons struggled in the second half after cutting a deficit down to one point at halftime. The Falcons were just 5-for-15 in the second half from the field.
Public Schools Seventh-Place
Dobyns-Bennett 72, Daniel Boone 50
The Indians busted out of the early shooting slump, starting out 6-of-12 from long range in the first quarter and grabbing an early lead.
Jonavan Gillespie made eight of the Tribe’s 13 shots from 3-point range in the game, netting 28 points. Backcourt mate Brady Stump pitched in 14.
Boone’s Jamar Livingston continued his torrid pace to start the season, scoring 32. The Trailblazers, however, went 1-for-8 in the second quarter and 3 of 10 in the third.