A decade after its opening, Union became the first Wise County school since 1974 to win a state championship in boys basketball when the Bears beat East Rockingham 62-47 in the 2021 VHSL Class 2 final at the Bear Den in Big Stone Gap.

Moore steps down as Union boys basketball coach

From staff reports
May 18, 2023

Zack Moore resigned as Union's boys basketball coach on Thursday. The Times News received a message from school administration announcing the change.

Moore had coached the Bears since the school, formed by the consolidation of Appalachia and Powell Valley high schools, opened in 2011. He was the Powell Valley coach until that school closed.

He led Union to the VHSL Class 2 championship in 2021, beating East Rockingham 62-47 to become the first boys team from Wise County to claim the title since 1974.