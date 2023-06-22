Elon-bound Amelia Metz, a Cherokee graduate, won the championship division of the hammer throw at the Adidas Outdoor Track and Field Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina. Her winning throw of 145-7¼ was nearly 15 farther than the runner-up.
Contributed
Eastside’s Lexi Carter, competing in the Adidas Track Nationals, was runner-up in the emerging elite division shot put with a throw of 38-7¾.
The state meet might’ve been last month, but local high school tracksters were still competing over the weekend on some of the sport’s biggest stages.
There were a variety of “national” meets going on around the country, most notably in Greensboro, North Carolina (Adidas), Philadelphia (New Balance) and Eugene, Oregon (Nike).
Athletes had to hit certain minimum standards in events throughout the season to qualify.
METZ BRINGS HOME GOLD
At the Adidas Track Nationals at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, Elon-bound Amelia Metz came home with a gold medal in the championship division of the hammer throw.
Though an all-state performer in the discus for the last two years, the Cherokee graduate has always believed the hammer throw is where she’s destined to thrive.
“Going into the competition, I knew I was seeded first and had a good chance of winning,” Metz said. “After the competition, I was excited to hear that I had won, but even more excited to get back to work on cues that I had missed that day.
“Reviewing the film made me realize how much I have improved in the past year simply because my technique was all over the place and I still threw a personal record.”
Metz’s winning toss of 145-7¼ — which came in front of Elon assistant coach Laura Igaune — was nearly 15 feet ahead of the next best mark.
“Since Elon is only 30 minutes from Greensboro, Coach Laura came to watch me throw at nationals,” Metz said. “It was a great experience to have her there. It got the initial nerves of throwing in front of a college coach gone and is gave us an idea for a starting place when I arrive on campus in August.”
Metz also won the weight throw at the unofficial Tennessee indoor state meet with a toss of 42-2¼.
ALSO IN GREENSBORO
In the emerging elite boys shot put division, Volunteer junior Kasey Brown finished runner- up with a heave of 56-0½, besting his own school record.
Eastside’s Lexi Carter was runner-up in the emerging elite division shot put. Her throw covered 38-7¾. Lady Spartans teammate Jocelyn Aldrich took on the brutal 400-meter hurdles for the first time and clocked 1:16.96, which was 38th overall.
Greeneville freshman Zayden Anderson finished runner-up in the freshman division of the long jump with a leap of 21 feet.
Lee High athletes Cassidy Hammonds and Savana Parsons had solid weekends across multiple events. Hammonds ran 16.62 for the 100-meter hurdles and clocked 1:08.32 in the 400 hurdles. Parsons ran 27.40 in the 200 dash and also registered marks of 15-9¼ in the long jump and 34-9¼ in the triple jump.
On the boys’ side, Lee High’s Eli Penix ran 10:38.14 for the full 2-mile and Generals teammate Konner Early leapt 19-8¼ in the long jump.
Richlands senior Chance Browning ran 23.78 in the 200 dash. Tazewell’s Lauren Keene finished 19th in the emerging elite 800 with a time of 2:23.07 and ninth in the emerging elite 1-mile (5:30.39).
IN PHILADELPHIA
At the New Balance meet at Penn’s historic Franklin Field, Charlotte Country Day School of North Carolina — which won the 4x800 girls relay at this year’s Six Rivers Relays in a meet-record 9:15.94 — finished fourth in the most loaded championship field of the weekend.
The crew of Abby and Lindsey Kerrins, Emma Lewis and Kasey Cone — all of whom will be returning next year — clocked 9:01.91. Union Catholic of New Jersey won in 8:47.08.