MURFREESBORO — No magic this year.

Dobyns-Bennett’s basketball team fought tooth and nail all day, but could not muster a key bucket when needed and fell to Memphis East 60-51 in Wednesday’s BlueCross Championships Class 4A state quarterfinal game inside MTSU’s Murphy Center.

