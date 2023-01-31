KINGSPORT — It seemed like an endless parade of Dobyns-Bennett makes.
The Indians shot an impressive 37-for-67 from the field in Tuesday’s 89-69 boys basketball thumping of Big 5 Conference foe Daniel Boone at the Tribe Athletic Complex 89-69.
Jonavan Gillespie led the Tribe (15-9, 6-0) with 21 points and fellow senior Charlie McHugh came through with a career-high 20.
“The pace, I thought, was really good and I like how we got up and down the floor,” D-B coach Chris Poore said. “It was really a great night for Charlie. He’s a very skilled player and he can play. We can be really dynamic if we involve all of our guys.
“Tonight really showed that we can score the ball more if we move it more. The proof is in the pudding.”
McHugh got the Tribe started early by knocking home a pair of shots from long range and a layup. D-B opened the night shooting 10-for-13 from the field, didn't cool and produced a lot of buckets for others; 18 of its field goals were assisted.
“They came out and they shot it really well, but we made a run to get it back to 11 at the end of the third,” Boone coach Chris Brown said. “We talked about getting off to a good start in the fourth quarter. (D-B) came out and made some shots in the fourth and you’re not going to beat them when they shoot what they did from the floor.”
Boone’s Jamar Livingston — the state’s leading scorer — netted a game-high 35 after only having three in the first quarter. It looked like the Trailblazers (8-17, 2-5) were going to get some help when Peyton Long hit two early treys, but he was held to just one the rest of the game.
“We really played off of (Charlie) to start the game because we’re trying to contain that three-headed monster,” said Brown, referring to the Tribe's Gillespie, Brady Stump and Dante Oliver. “Give a lot of credit to them because they made some big plays.”
The Trailblazers shot the ball fairly well, going 25-for-60, but had 15 turnovers. D-B committed only four turnovers.
WIN NO. 20
The Lady Trailblazers never trailed in gaining their 20th victory of the year, a 60-51 triumph over the Lady Indians.
Daniel Boone's lead was as many as 16 points in the third quarter, though D-B trimmed it to as few as seven in the fourth.
“We really hadn’t had a game like this most of the season because we’re usually down at the half,” Lady Trailblazers coach Justin Humphries said. “It really is remarkable the turnaround we’ve had, but I’m a competitor and I want the 21st and 22 wins later on this week. Just keep building.”
Kyleigh Bacon finished with a game-high 22 points to lead a trio of high scorers for Boone (20-6, 5-2). Andrea Flores scored 15 and Lillie Walters had 10.
With 3:06 remaining in the game, D-B’s Caroline Hill nailed a 3-pointer from the right wing for her school record-breaking 130th career trey. She finished with 11 points and one additional long ball.
Hannah Frye also finished with 11 for the Tribe (8-17, 0-6).
UP NEXT
Boone returns to action Wednesday against interstate opponent Gate City at Boones Creek Elementary School.
The Indians await longtime rival Science Hill, which visits Kingsport on Friday.
“Every time we play (Science Hill), it’s a lively environment,” Poore said. “The kids have a lot of excitement, especially with it being at home and the last regular season game against our rivals.”