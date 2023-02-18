GATE CITY — A strong run to start the fourth quarter propelled the Wise Central girls basketball team to a second consecutive Mountain 7 District tournament title Saturday in front of a packed and rowdy house at Gate City Middle School.
The Lady Warriors (21-5) got a standout game from sophomore sensation Emmah McAmis in a 57-45 thumping of Gate City.
McAmis netted a game-high 33 points — 13 of them coming in the final period when her squad needed it most.
A portion of her points providede catalysts in an 8-0 Central run to start the final quarter that made what was a five-point game lead, 35-30, into a 13-point insurmountable advantage.
“We’ve got the capabilities of doing that kind of stuff and we just need to be more consistent,” Central coach Robin Dotson said. “You have to play at your best when your best is needed and that’s what Emmah did tonight.”
The Lady Blue Devils (20-5) didn’t score in the final period until 4:50 to go and by that time, the game was virtually out of reach. Gate City was just 1-for-13 from long range and 15-for-45 overall.
“Our whole team really wanted this game after losing to (Gate City) in the playoff game,” McAmis said. “Something we talk about is that defense wins games. We really had to focus on defense this year and we’re really stepping up here lately.”
According to Dotson, it was the best game that his defending VHSL Class 2 championship squad had handled the ball in quite some time. The Lady Warriors committed seven turnovers and were an efficient 18-for-35 from the field.
“I thought one of the biggest things tonight was that we took care of the ball better than we have in a long time,” Dotson said. “We gave ourselves possessions to score.”
Even though Central’s Madison Looney fouled out late in the game, she did reach a major milestone in the game, scoring her 1,000th point with 5:03 left in the second quarter on a layup from the right side.
Emilee Brickey netted double figures as well for Central, notching 11.
Gate City was led by Makayla Bays’ 16 points, but she played sparingly in the second half because of foul trouble.
“We missed a lot of shots early and that was kind of the story of the game,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “We didn’t play well at all. Defensively, we didn’t look like the same team that won the playoff game at Lee High last week. That was where the initial problem started and that translated to the offense.”
Central will host Tazewell on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Region 2D quarterfinals. Gate City will host Virginia High and the time to be determined.
CONSOLATION PLAY
The Lady Wolfpack trailed for most of the game thanks in part to 11 first-half turnovers. They made up for it in the second half, though, holding Union to just 6-for-20 from the field and committing three turnovers in winning 43-39.
Ridgeview (18-7) took a 27-25 lead with 1:04 left in the third quarter on a Kyiah Perry layup that it would not relinquish.
Braelynn Strouth — fresh off winning a regional indoor triple jump title on Friday — led the way for Ridgeview with nine points.
The Lady Bears (13-11) were led by Abby Slagle’s game-high 18 points. Union was 12-for-37 from the field with 14 turnovers.
Ridgeview shot 11-for-32 from the field and went 17-for-21 from the charity stripe.
Ridgeview will travel to Marion in the opening round of the Region 2D tournament, which is set to begin on Tuesday.
Union will travel to Southwest District regular-season champion Richlands also on Tuesday. Times have yet to be determined.