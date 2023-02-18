GATE CITY — A strong run to start the fourth quarter propelled the Wise Central girls basketball team to a second consecutive Mountain 7 District tournament title Saturday in front of a packed and rowdy house at Gate City Middle School.

The Lady Warriors (21-5) got a standout game from sophomore sensation Emmah McAmis in a 57-45 thumping of Gate City.

