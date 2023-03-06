BRISTOL, Va. — In the sixth round, Wise Central landed the knockout blow against Gate City.
The Lady Warriors (25-6) clinched their eighth appearance in the VHSL Class 2 girls basketball championship game behind the latest heroics from superstar sophomore guard Emmah McAmis, who spurred her team to a 51-50 win in Monday’s semifinal game at the Bearcat Den.
“It was just an absolutely incredible effort by our kids,” said Central coach Robin Dotson, who chalked up his 717th win. “Emmah couldn’t even walk yesterday and it was doubtful that she was going to play. It was a tremendously gutsy effort on her part and our other kids made some big plays.
“She is just an incredible player.”
McAmis — playing on a bad ankle after an injury in Friday’s quarterfinal win over Floyd County — netted 18 points, including hitting what became the winning shot with 12.2 seconds left to play.
On the ensuing play, McAmis got the game-sealing steal at the top of the key as time expired and sent the Central fans into a pandemonium.
“There was a lot of pain, but there were a lot of happy tears,” McAmis said. “I had been laying off and I knew there was only a couple of seconds left, so I went as hard as I could in that last couple of seconds and it thankfully came out in our favor.”
Adding to her ever-growing legend, McAmis moved within two points of breaking a state single-season scoring record for a second straight year. She's up to 878, one off the sophomore state record Phoebus’ LaKeisha Frett — the VHSL's all-time leading scorer (3,290 points) — set in 1992.
Saturday’s title game against Clarke County, a 62-51 overtime winner over John Marshall, will mark Dotson's 11th overall finals appearance with either Central and J.J. Kelly. He has won the big game the past six times.
“The adversity we’ve had to go through of losing the region finals was big,” noted Dotson, whose Lady Warriors met the Lady Blue Devils for the sixth time this season. “We didn’t play well against (the Lady Blue Devils) the last time here, either. (Gate City) is really an incredible team. It’s a shame that someone has to lose a game like that.”
McAmis did a lot of work off the bench, but Abbie Jordan, Emilee Brickey and Madison Looney were huge in the win.
Jordan hit 4 of 5 shots and her 3-pointer late gave Central a late lead.
Brickey was glued to Gate City senior Lexi Ervin all night and held her scoreless with only two shot attempts.
Looney set the tone multiple times in the paint on defense, including an emphatic block on Makayla Bays in the fourth quarter.
“Both Abbie and Emilee did a great job tonight,” Dotson said. “Words can’t even express how proud I am of these kids. We just told Emilee to stay on (Lexi) and don’t leave her.
“Madison has been a project for us, but she’s coming around and playing well for us right now.”
For Gate City, an impressive run of four consecutive runs to at least the state semifinals ended for six seniors. Braylin Steele led the Lady Blue Devils (24-6) with 13 points. Addie Gibson, Jaydyn Carrico and Bays each scored 10.
“This season will not be defined by this game,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “The impact that these six seniors have had on our program and everyone involved is greater than they’ll ever know.
“We had 12 seconds to get to the rim and I had a timeout left, but when Addie started to drive, that’s what we wanted. It just didn’t go our way and it’s a shame that it had to end that way.”
Saturday will mark the 12th consecutive year a Mountain 7 District girls team will play for a state championship.
It will also be the 16th time in the last 25 years a school — either consolidated or still in existence — from the old Lonesome Pine District is in the finals, dating to J.J. Kelly’s first appearance in 1998.