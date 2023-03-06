BRISTOL, Va. — In the sixth round, Wise Central landed the knockout blow against Gate City.

The Lady Warriors (25-6) clinched their eighth appearance in the VHSL Class 2 girls basketball championship game behind the latest heroics from superstar sophomore guard Emmah McAmis, who spurred her team to a 51-50 win in Monday’s semifinal game at the Bearcat Den.

