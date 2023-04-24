KINGSPORT — Having a short memory went a long way for Dobyns-Bennett pitcher Cade Maynor.
Since getting called into the coach’s office after his previous start, Maynor has pitched with unwavering confidence. The junior right-hander gave up a home run on his third pitch but quickly recovered, leading the Indians to a crucial 4-1 win over West Ridge at J. Fred Johnson Stadium on Monday.
“You can’t let that get to you. You’ve got to keep competing, so that’s what I did,” Maynor said. “We had a rough week last week, but we started this week on a good note. Hopefully that gets us going, just have to get hot at the right time.”
Maynor’s outing helped the Indians (13-14, 5-6 Big 5 Conference) end a five-game losing streak and shake up the league standings. West Ridge (17-6, 5-5) and Daniel Boone own identical conference records, with D-B holding the tiebreaker against the Wolves. Boone owns the tiebreaker against the Tribe.
After Carson Tate homered to give West Ridge a 1-0 lead, Maynor scattered just five more hits and struck out seven. Throwing mostly curveballs along with his fastball, Maynor stranded 11 baserunners — escaping bases-loaded jams in the second and fifth innings.
“What he did tonight was outstanding,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “Thought we made some key plays in the field that’ll go unnoticed. Turner Stout made a couple big plays (at first base), picked a ball that could’ve gotten away with the bases loaded and big sticks coming up in the sixth. All those things matter.”
ATTACKING HOOVER
Drew Hoover went five innings and struck out 10 for West Ridge, but the Indians found early success against him this time.
Tegan Begley knocked a one-out groundball single up the middle in the first, scoring Andrew Myers and Will Ritz for a 2-1 lead. Andrew Reilly and Ritz each singled home a run in the second before the zeros hit.
“That’s huge,” Maynor said. “Drew’s a dog. He’s been absolutely shoving it this year. To come out here and beat him is huge for us. The morale in the dugout and all that, that’s just going to go crazy now.”
OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Tate and Hoover collected two hits apiece to lead West Ridge, which couldn’t capitalize on Will Harris’ leadoff double in the third. Harris and Brayden Barr both had one hit.
“We got runners on, but we just had guys who didn’t come through for us,” West Ridge coach Michael Hoover said. “Give credit to D-B. This game mattered a lot more to them. ...
“We’ll see how our guys respond. It’s up to them.”
Tanner Kilgore went 2-for-3 with a double, and Kasey Carter’s single rounded out D-B’s six hits.
UP NEXT
West Ridge visits Big 5 rival David Crockett on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Dobyns-Bennett hosts Volunteer at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.