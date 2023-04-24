MAYNOR

Dobyns-Bennett’s Cade Maynor (4), shown during a game earlier this season, earned the complete-game win against West Ridge on Monday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium in Kingsport.

 J.D. VAUGHN/KINGSPORT TIMES NEWS

KINGSPORT — Having a short memory went a long way for Dobyns-Bennett pitcher Cade Maynor.

Since getting called into the coach’s office after his previous start, Maynor has pitched with unwavering confidence. The junior right-hander gave up a home run on his third pitch but quickly recovered, leading the Indians to a crucial 4-1 win over West Ridge at J. Fred Johnson Stadium on Monday.

