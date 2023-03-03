GATE CITY — No one on George Wythe’s roster had played in the state tournament before. Nor, apparently, did any of them have time for jitters.
George Wythe's boys basketball team clinched its first trip to the state semifinals since 2018 by cruising past Twin Springs 85-55 in Friday’s VHSL Class 1 quarterfinal round at Gate City.
In a sign of things to come, Treyvon Rainey knocked down a 3-pointer 10 seconds after the opening tip.
The Maroons (26-3) never lost the lead, hardly surprising after a 13-of-16 performance from 3-point range in the first half.
“I told our guys coming in to let it go,” Maroons coach Tony Dunford said. “Most of our guys have the green light to shoot the 3. We shot it exceptionally well, and we fed off each other’s energy and got it going there.
"Tickled to death for the kids. They deserve it.”
Reed Kirtner certainly shot the 3 well.
The younger brother of East Tennessee State guard Meleah Kirtner, Reed made all eight of his 3-point attempts — six in the first half — to finish with a game-high 26 points. Four of his triples came in the opening quarter, when Rainey and David Goode hit from 3 twice as Wythe stormed ahead 31-12.
CAN’T KEEP UP
Connor Lane tried to keep the Titans within striking distance, hitting two baskets to make their deficit 7-4. Brady Castle’s 3-pointer kept the margin at 10-7, but the Maroons never looked back after their ensuing 15-2 run.
“They came out on fire,” said Twin Springs coach Ty Webb, who guided the Titans to the state semifinal round last season. “We tried to guard them, but it just seemed like they were making everything, especially in the first half.”
Senior guards Lane and Bradley Owens scored 24 and 15 points, respectively. Lane hit from deep twice in the second quarter, his stepback 3 making the halftime score 50-27.
“I’m so proud of them,” Webb said of Lane and Owens. “They’ve been getting the attention of every defense for the last four years. To overcome some of that and still be able to play well, I’m just proud of what they’ve given to the program. Thankfully their careers are not over.”
Castle’s second 3-pointer made it 52-30 to start the third quarter. But Twin Springs (20-9) couldn’t get closer than 63-43 after Owens’ three-point play.
Shane Huff scored 13, Rainey had 11 and Goode 10 for George Wythe.
UP NEXT
George Wythe faces Auburn, a 79-46 winner over Honaker, in the state semifinal round Monday.