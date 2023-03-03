GATE CITY — No one on George Wythe’s roster had played in the state tournament before. Nor, apparently, did any of them have time for jitters.

George Wythe's boys basketball team clinched its first trip to the state semifinals since 2018 by cruising past Twin Springs 85-55 in Friday’s VHSL Class 1 quarterfinal round at Gate City.

