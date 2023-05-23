MARION — The visiting scorecard didn’t get a whole lot of work when Marion sophomore Parker White stepped onto the court Tuesday.
The defending VHSL Class 2 girls singles champion didn’t drop a game during the Region 2D tournament, winning in straight sets over Wise Central’s Jaida Meade in the finals.
“I tried to play the ball a little bit deeper than I normally do today and with a lot more top-spin than I normally have, too,” White said. “It was a different style, but it gives me some good skill work.”
White moves into the state singles tournament in June. The draw is still to be determined.
Gate City sophomore Addy Bays defeated Virginia High’s Maddie Bishop 6-3, 6-0 in the consolation match.
Meade’s strategy of trying to keep White along the baseline and limit close-in, angled shots worked at times, but the defending champ always had a counterattack.
“(White) is very consistent,” Meade said. “I tried to move her around, but she’s really tall and has long legs. Every step I took, it was only like half of one for her.
“The strategy was to try to draw out the point, but sometimes I’d hit the net or it flew out. I’m hoping doubles will go better.”
One of White’s main competitors at the state level should be Radford’s Lydia Pratt, a talented freshman White has met already this season.
“We played each other twice,” White said. “In the first match, we played an eight-game pro set and I beat her 8-4. The second time, I had to medically withdraw.”
Even though White has been dealing with the target on her back all season, she’s embraced the pressure and is looking forward to trying to defend her title.
“Last year, there was definitely pressure, but it’s a different kind of pressure this year,” White said. “Coming back as the defending champ, it is definitely different.”
SEMIFINALS
White made quick work of Bays in the first semifinal with another straight-sets win.
Bays, in her second season playing tennis, made it quite far for someone who took up the sport so recently.
“I’m just really happy to be out here and embrace the big opportunity,” Bays said. “(White) is very good, but I was happy to play against her and learn what I need to do to get better for next year.”
In the other semifinal, Meade won the first set easily 6-0 over Bishop but had to battle back in the second. The senior trailed by two games but rallied take the set and the match with a 6-3 win.
BOYS TOURNAMENT
In Monday’s Region 1D/2D combined singles tournament at Virginia-Wise, Richlands' Robert Clem beat fellow freshman Caden Burchett of Marion for the boys' title.
Clem advanced to next week's state tournament.
Burchett defeated Wise Central’s Chance Boggs and Eastside’s Ben Sutherland to reach the finals.
John Battle’s Brigg Crabtree, considered a tournament favorite, won his opening match but lost to Clem in the semifinals.