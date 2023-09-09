SALEM, Va. — Local cross country runners played chicken with inclement weather on Saturday in the Roanoke Valley, but they still came back down Interstate 81 with some standout results from the 19th Knights Crossing Invitational.
Abingdon’s Rives Boltwood produced the best result, finishing fourth in the boys' red division after covering the pancake-flat Green Hill Park 5-kilometer course in 15:35.1.
“My race was pretty good, but I wanted to go a little bit faster, but I was ultimately fine with it,” Boltwood said. “One guy from my classification beat me and he’s the fifth-best runner all time in state history, so I can’t be mad.
“I beat my personal best from a way faster course, so it’s setting up well for me. I want to go for that school record, but we’ll see about that one.”
He helped guide the two-time defending VHSL Class 3 champion Falcons to a seventh-place finish with 290 points, just two points behind Dobyns-Bennett in sixth.
Tribe senior Luke Mussard had a rough day after starting with the lead pack, falling back to finish fifth in 15:44.4. It was only the second time that Mussard — a returning Nike Cross Nationals finalist — had lost to another local runner in cross country since his freshman year.
“I love Luke and he's a really cool guy, but it felt really good to beat him,” Boltwood said. “I’ve seen this guy run super fast times in every event he’s in and beat everyone from our area within an hour or so for a long time. It felt really good to beat him.”
Monticello’s Bazil Mathes — the top-ranked runner in Virginia — led wire to wire and broke the course and meet records with a sizzling time of 15:04.3. He bested the record Blacksburg's Conner Rutherford set in year’s race.
VHSL Class 4 power Blacksburg won the team title for the second straight year with 76 points, outdistancing runner-up Cardinal Gibbons of Raleigh, North Carolina (169 points).
Abingdon’s Gregory Poisson also had a solid day, finishing 10th in 16:04.1. Derek Mitchell placed 15th (16:10.3) to lead Lebanon, which finished 12th (399). The Pioneers, however, did come up short against fellow Class 2 competitor Floyd County, which was 10th (375).
PERFECT SCORE
On Saturday, the Cardinal Gibbons girls were a big Mack truck rolling down the highway and everyone else was a bug on the windshield.
The nationally ranked Crusaders won the red division in perfect style. They had 15 points — placing all five scoring runners in the first five places and all under 19 minutes — led by individual champion Hannah Rae Shaffer, who covered the course in 17:45.9. Runner-up Loudoun Valley had 127 points.
Abingdon senior Amanda Ferrante led the way for the locals, crossing the line 10th in 19:18.4. The Lady Falcons — defending Class 3 champs — finished fifth in a loaded field with 193 points and were second amongst Class 3 teams behind third-place Spotswood (149).
“My time wasn’t what I wanted it to be, but I was pretty happy with my place,” Ferrante said. “Our first three did very well today and we’re all coming along.
“It was pretty cool to run against a team like (Cardinal Gibbons) because they’re only going to make us better.”
Sarah Siner led D-B by placing 14th in a personal-best 19:29.4.
“I felt really tired out there, but I was excited to have a PR,” Siner said. “Usually, I get injured during the season, but I’ve stayed healthy this year.”
It was an overall tough day for the Northeast Tennessee girls teams. Daniel Boone, sixth with 214 points, was the highest-placing team.
David Crockett’s Maggie Bellamy was the only other NET local in the top 25 (19th, 19:39.1).
OTHER NOTABLES
In the girls' black division, Eastside sophomore Shelby Stanley was the highest-placing local, running a personal-best 21:17.8 and nabbing 14th.
“I felt really good at the start even though I was a little tight,” Stanley said. “It was hot and it was a little bit of a struggle, but I was glad to keep the pace up and finish strong.”
More importantly, she was the third Class 1 individual across the line behind Galileo’s Carol-Anne Garrett (fifth) and Auburn’s Kasey Rosenbaum (10th).
“Being the third girl in my classification is a big confidence boost,” Stanley said. “I really wasn’t sure of how I was ranked in the state and I have an idea of where I am now.”
Alleghany sophomore Kiera Lowman — last season’s Class 2 champ whose school is now in Class 3 — won the race in 18:12.8.
In the boys' black race, Union senior Dorian Almer finished 14th in 17:38.7. Lee High was the surprise of the day, placing third with 171 points and beating Mountain 7 District rival Union (ninth, 278) rather handily.
The Generals were led by John Carter’s 18th-place showing (17:46.9).
In the boys' white division, Wise Central — tge defending Class 2 champs — finished runner-up with 90 points to Blacksburg’s junior varsity team, which scored 21.