LYNCHBURG — The first day of the VHSL Class 1 and 2 combined indoor track and field championships got off to a roaring start for local schools.
The top eight in each event earned all-state honors.
LYNCHBURG — The first day of the VHSL Class 1 and 2 combined indoor track and field championships got off to a roaring start for local schools.
The top eight in each event earned all-state honors.
Lancaster leads the boys' competition after the first day with 18 points while Prince Edward County accumulated 17½ points to lead the girls' race.
Union’s Gabe Sneed finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 47-1. Patrick Henry sophomore Tyler Barrett won the event with a heave of 54-3½, barely beating out Lancaster’s Reece Rhodes by one half-inch.
The girls long jump had two Region 2D all-state finishers as Ridgeview’s Braelynn Strouth was fifth (16-6) and Lee High’s Cassidy Hammonds was sixth (16-4½).
In the 55-meter hurdle prelims, Twin Springs’ Colten Kilgore qualified for the finals on Thursday as the sixth seed with a time of 8.48 seconds. Patrick Henry’s Ben Belcher will be the top seed with a prelims time of 8.32.
On the girls’ side, Rural Retreat’s Olivia Crigger — the 2022 Six Rivers Relays most outstanding field events athlete — will be the fifth seed (8.98). Crigger also placed seventh in the long jump with a leap of 16-3½.
The 55 dash, J.I. Burton’s Brayden Dutton qualified seventh with a time of 6.75 seconds to advance to the finals. On the girls' side, Virginia High’s TiShiyah Skinner will be the top seed with a prelims time of 7.28 while Battle’s Olivia Stevens qualified sixth (7.63).
Grundy’s Jessi Looney — the Class 1 state individual cross country champion — tied for fifth in the high jump with a clearance of 4-10.
Sports Reporter
I graduated from Abingdon ('13) and King University ('17). I am an Eagle Scout. I love to run, write historical pieces and do anything outdoors related. I've been a sports writer since May 2017.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.