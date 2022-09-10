SALEM, Va. — Overcast skies and a slight drizzle in the New River Valley made for perfect running conditions on Saturday at the 18th Knights Crossing cross country invitational.
Area runners made the 2½-hour jaunt up Interstate 81 and returned to the Tri-Cities with sterling results and a few records on the flat 5-kilometer course at Green Hill Park.
RECORDS TUMBLE
The first race involving local squads was the girls red division, which featured some of the best teams in the commonwealth and powerhouse out-of-town schools.
The pace was hot early and Jefferson Forest’s Zoie Lamanna took the wire-to-wire win, crossing the line with a time of 18:10.2.
Abingdon’s Makaleigh Jessee, down by 16 seconds at the 2-mile mark, made up a ton of ground in the final mile and finished runner-up in 18:13.9.
The senior broke the school record of 18:14.0, which had stood since 1986. The previous mark was held by Katrina Berkley, a Kinney nationals finalist that season.
Jessee became just the fifth Southwest Virginia female runner to break 18:15 for a cross country 5K, joining Maria Large, Elizabeth Hester and Kelsey Harrington, all of Virginia High, and Berkley.
“It feels really good and I’ve had this goal for a while,” Jessee said. “Today was definitely the perfect day to do it."
Jessee outkicked Dobyns-Bennett senior Autumn Headrick in the last quarter-mile. Headrick was third in a big personal best of 18:17.4.
"I knew (Headrick) had a fast finish and I knew that I had to go," Jessee said. "I felt really good and strong throughout the race.”
The Lady Indians finished third in the team race behind winner Broughton of Raleigh, North Carolina (131 points), and traditional VHSL power Blacksburg (133).
The Tribe tallied 155 points. Daniel Boone finished a strong sixth (215).
The Lady Trailblazers were led by senior and recent Army commit Kamryn Wingfield, who bettered her own school record by running 18:46.1 and finishing seventh.
“I surprised myself because I was ready to come out here and stretch my legs,” Wingfield said. “I had a little bit of that fighting spirit in me after my commitment and I told myself that I had something to prove.”
Abingdon placed eighth but was the top Class 3 team in the race, beating preseason state favorite Warren County by more than 100 points.
BOONE TAKES THIRD
Daniel Boone went into one of Virginia’s biggest invitationals as the defending meet champions and the ’Blazers ran well again.
Alex Quackenbush led the way in his season opener with a third-place run of 15:31.4. Boone was third as a team, behind Blacksburg (112) and Broughton (125).
Trailblazers teammate Bryson Lewis finished 10th in 15:42.5.
“I wanted to stay with the lead pack in the first mile, but after that, they started to put some distance on me,” Quackenbush said. “Bryson met up with me in the second mile and we just worked together for the last mile or so. I put all my energy into the last mile because I wanted it really bad.”
Blacksburg’s Conner Rutherford won in a thrilling finish over course and meet record-holder Nathan Atchue of Franklin County, who was also the defending champion.
After trailing most of the race, Rutherford rolled by Atchue with 500 meters to go and broke the course and meet record with his time of 15:08.7.
Defending Class 3 Abingdon — still without injured Jack Bundy and Teddy Pillion II — finished eighth (260). Junior Rives Boltwood led the Falcons by crossing 11th in a personal-best 15:48.3. Sophomore Gregory Poisson was 14th in 15:54.9.
SMALL SCHOOLS SHINE
In the black division, the small schools got to shine for a bit on what many will run as the state course in November.
On the girls' side, Wise Central’s Lydia Slemp was a high finisher by placing 10th in 20:05.3. She led the Lady Warriors to an eighth-place finish with 259 points.
For the boys, Class 1 favorite Lebanon finished fourth with 160 points, led by Derek Mitchell’s fourth-place finish (16:37.6).
Union, in fifth, was the highest-placing Class 2 school in the race, showing the Bears are contenders to defend their state title. Dorian Almer finished fifth with a big personal best of 16:47.7, breaking 17 minutes for the first time.
“We’re really pleased with how the kids did,” Union coach Mark Castle said. “We’ve got some young kids dropping some fast times in the early season.
“Dorian started off his season faster this year than he finished last year, so that’s already a good sign. He has battled through some injuries and sickness early, but he looked really strong today.”
Castlewood’s Adam Gibson was sixth in 16:52.6. Lebanon’s Alec Deckard followed him in seventh (16:57.8).
OTHER NOTABLES
Dobyns-Bennett transfer Luke Mussard won the morning's open race in 15:18.4. His time — which doesn’t count because he ran unattached and is not eligible until next week — was below the D-B school record (15:20.0) set by Kevin Odiorne in 1990.
Mussard is expected to make his debut for the Tribe at the Southern Showcase in Huntsville, Alabama.