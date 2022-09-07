BRISTOL, Tenn. — Behind two second half goals off the foot of junior forward Abby Littleton, Tennessee High’s girls soccer team took a nonconference win over Dobyns-Bennett on Wednesday at the Stone Castle.
“It was a very intense game, for sure,” Littleton said. “On my first goal, I was nervous because I had the ball in space. I knew that someone was behind me, and if I had dribbled any longer, she would’ve gotten to me.”
Even though Littleton’s pair of goals made the difference on the scoreboard, Lady Vikings’ goalkeeper Bridget Flaherty kept the Tribe off of it. She tallied 14 saves in the victory.
“Bridget is a stud back there and does a really good job organizing,” Tennessee High coach Kevin Mooney said. “She didn’t give up rebounds and made some great saves for sure.”
D-B’s lone goal came in the 53rd minute by Kora Houlihan. The Tribe had 23 shots — 17 of them on goal — but could only get one to go in.
“Bridget is tough and hats off to her because she played an excellent game,” D-B coach Tony Weaver said. “(Tennessee High) came out and they were ready to play.”
The Lady Indians (8-2) have now dropped two straight, but Weaver was pleased with his team’s effort on Wednesday.
“I was pleased with our effort much more than last night,” Weaver said. “We were communicating better, and we were clicking at times. If we continue to do that and continue to get better, we’ll be alright. I’m concerned, but I’m not overly concerned.”
One area that Weaver pointed out that needs work is the Tribe’s effectiveness on corner kicks. Wednesday’s game yielded 11 corners for D-B and all came up empty.
“The one thing I was disappointed in was the corners,” Weaver said. “We didn’t win any corner kicks. Someone has to put the team on their backs and go get the ball.”
Even though it’s not a league game anymore, beating the Kingsport team still means a lot to the girls from Bristol, which improved to 5-1-1 on the early season.
“We know these people because we used to be in the conference,” Mooney said. “Anytime you can beat Dobyns-Bennett, it’s a good win for sure.”