Legendary Burton basketball Stan Wilson dies at 78

Richard "Stan" Wilson, one of the most successful basketball coaches in VHSL history, died Monday. He was 78. 

One of the greatest prep basketball coaching minds to come from Southwest Virginia has died.

Richard “Stan” Wilson passed away Monday.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos