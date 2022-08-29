One of the greatest prep basketball coaching minds to come from Southwest Virginia has died.
Richard “Stan” Wilson passed away Monday.
He was 78.
Wilson coached J.I. Burton boys basketball from 1970 and 2009 and was one of the best in the state.
His career included 541 wins, one of the top 15 for most wins in VHSL history and the most by a coach at the same school among Class 1 programs.
Wilson was known for wearing his Burton orange jacket on the sidelines.
It often did not stay on, as the fiery coach would hastily remove it during most of his games after an official’s call he disagreed with or a play not going the way he drew it up for his team.
His coaching style was filled with fire and passion on the bench, but off the court those who knew him saw Wilson as a kind, caring man filled with love and humor that made an impression on everyone he came in contact with.
Doug Campbell is Burton’s all-time leading scorer in boys’ basketball.
He was the LPD player of the year twice, named all Region D three times and all-state twice.
Campbell, a J.I. Burton Hall of Fame member, and the athletic director at George Wythe in Wytheville, gave credit to Wilson for much of his success - on and off the court.
“Coach Wilson was a coach, role model and father figure to many,” Campbell said Monday. “He was very intense and passionate about the game of basketball. He loved Burton basketball and Burton athletics in general.
"The world lost a great man today, but Heaven received a great coach. He will be missed by many and I will certainly miss picking up the phone and just talking basketball with my hero.
“To me he was one of a kind. Always there when I needed advice, coaching tips or just to hear me talk about how my teams were doing or how my son is doing.
“Just listening to him on the other end light up when my team was doing good or when my son had a good game made my day.
“As a coach, he was the best. He brought the best out of everyone and always had us prepared."
SO MANY ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Like Campbell, Wilson is a member of the Burton Hall of Fame and is also a member of the Tusculum Hall of Fame.
He starred as a player both at Burton and Tusculum before earning his master’s degree at ETSU.
Wilson coached eighth grade basketball for two years at Southside Elementary in Elizabethton and was an assistant coach at UVA Wise - then Clinch Valley College - before accepting a position as junior varsity coach at Burton.
The next 40 years were a journey of love for the coach at his high school alma mater.
Wilson started his varsity coaching career in 1970 and stayed on the Raiders’ bench for 39 seasons.
His wins came with a lot of hardware.
Under Wilson, Burton won seven Region D championships and made eight appearances in the VHSL state tournament.
The Raiders won five Coal Classic championships in a span of six years and won five regular season titles in the always-tough Lonesome Pine District.
Wilson knew that basketball was a tournament game, and that’s where he focused his attention.
Regardless of how his team played during the season, everyone in the LPD dreaded playing Wilson’s Raiders in the district tournament.
During his tenure, the Raiders won 14 LPD tournament championships.
“Back in those days, you had to win the district or the tournament to make it to the region,” Wilson recalled in a 2020 Times News article. “As the season went along, we just kept emphasizing the tournament. We always told them if you don’t win the tournament, then you can’t advance.”
Wilson coached 14 players that scored over 1,000 points in their careers.
In 1995, the gym at Burton was named Richard “Stan” Wilson Gymnasium to honor the coach that won so many games on its basketball floor.
It was a memory for so many, including Campbell.
“My favorite memory is taking that last stroll around the gym with him in his last game in the gym that holds his name,” Campbell said. “Just being by his side at that moment was very special and I cherish it to this day. Our relationship was different and something that I will always cherish.”
In addition to serving as a basketball coach, Wilson had several roles at Burton during his tenure, including principal, assistant principal, athletic director, transportation director, food services director and truant officer.