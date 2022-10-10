General golfers finish fifth in state tournament

Union's Luke Slage shot an 85 on Monday to tie for 15th in the VHSL Class 2 tournament at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.

 FILE

LAUREL FORK — Lee High finished fifth Monday in the VHSL Class 2 Golf Championships at the Olde Mill Golf Resort.

Led by Caleb Leonard’s 86, the Generals posted a score of 357, two strokes behind fourth-place Randolph-Henry and 44 behind state champion Floyd County.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos