LAUREL FORK — Lee High finished fifth Monday in the VHSL Class 2 Golf Championships at the Olde Mill Golf Resort.
Led by Caleb Leonard’s 86, the Generals posted a score of 357, two strokes behind fourth-place Randolph-Henry and 44 behind state champion Floyd County.
Floyd outdistanced runner-up Marion, the Region 2D champion, by a 313-338 margin.
James River (352) was third. Mountain View (382) finished sixth, followed by Nottoway (390) and Central Woodstock (428) to round out the field.
Jacob Leonard added an 87 to the Generals' tally, Walker Baker scored a 90 and Brycen Coomer shot a 94.
Although the team didn't achieve the ultimate goal of a state championship, coach Barry Audia said the year was a special one for Lee. The Generals, who made their first trip to the state tournament since 1990, lose only one senior, Caleb Leonard, heading into next year.
"I think it's been awesome season," Audia said. "I can't wait until next year. We lose only one, but we will miss him big time because he was a leader.
"This team won the Farmers and Miners Invitational for the first time in 32 years and won the district for the first time since the Mountain 7 was formed," he added.
Bruton’s Dylan Olinger shot an even-par 72 to take medalist honors for the second year in a row.
Others earning all-state honors were Floyd's McKenzie Weddle (73) and Ryne Bond (75), Marion’s Grayson Sheets (75) and Tyler Sayers (75), Poquoson’s Braden Hermansky (76), Madison County’s Cai Clark (77), Graham's McCartney Hinkle (78), Patrick County’s Wesley Robertson (81) and Nottoway’s Jayrin Kim (81).
Union’s Luke Slagle and Virginia High’s Tyler Stanley tied for 15th at 85.