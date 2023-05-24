NORTON — The sleeping giant has awoken.
The Region 2D outdoor track and field championships have long been filled with great stories, but Wednesday’s edition at Tommy McAmis Field might mark the beginning of a new era on the girls’ side after Lee High — a once-dominant program when it first consolidated in the early 1990s — won its first regional title since 2011.
“My husband (Joey) went to Lee High, so he was filling me in that it had been a while since Lee had won a region title,” said Lee girls coach Sheena Carroll, the coach of the year whose squad finished with 118½ points. “It feels absolutely amazing to bring it back and restore some tradition and pride to the track and field program.”
Meanwhile, the Union boys continued their streak of domination. The Bears won a fifth straight team title with a record 164 points.
“It feels good to go out on top,” said Union coach Tim Thomas, who is retiring after 40 years at the helm. “I think we won today by more than we have previously. It is bittersweet knowing it’s my last one, but it’s time.”
Thomas was named coach of the year.
The top four in each event automatically advanced to the VHSL Class 2 meet June 2-3 at James Madison in Harrisonburg.
HAMMONDS’ BIG DAY
Junior Cassidy Hammonds had quite the day in leading the Lady Generals to their first regional team title in more than a decade. Hammonds won four gold medals and a bronze.
She leapt 16-7½ to win the long jump and was third in the triple jump (33-1¾).
“I feel pretty good about my jumping,” Hammonds said. “I think I’ve got a few big ones that I’ve been saving up for the state.”
On the track, she had the unenviable task of trying to win the 100-meter hurdles and 100 dash with less than 10 minutes to recover.
Not a big deal, though. She won the hurdles in 16.00 and clocked a personal-best time of 12.77 in the 100 dash.
“I only had a few minutes in between and I just have to refocus after those hurdles,” Hammonds said. “It was the first time I’ve done the 100 in a bit. I continued to push through the line and that’s what really put me over the top.”
She came back later to win the 300 hurdles in 47.18.
Hammonds scored 46 individual points, a performance that garnered her the Region 2D athlete of the year award.
Virginia High’s Brody Jones was the Region 2D athlete of the year on the boys’ side. Jones scored 30 points after winning the shot put (48-8), taking second in the 200 dash (23.69) and placing third in the discus (132-8) and 100 dash (11.32).
HONEYCUTT BOOSTS BEARS
The Bears’ team title was due in a large part to senior Peyton Honeycutt, who won the 100 (11.30) and 200 (23.53).
Last week, he was just off the school record in the 100, but he’s hoping to go after that mark again next week at state.
“This is my first year of track and the coaches have really taught me a lot in order to get faster,” Honeycutt said. “I come to work every day and I proved it here today.”
Honeycutt also was the anchor leg on the winning 4x100 relay that clocked 44.34. The quartet of Honeycutt, Kam Bostic, Jace Cochran and Cayden Phillips might not be the fastest on paper, but smooth handoffs make a world of difference.
“Our coach (assistant James Hamilton) knows a lot about the 4x100 and he has little secret that he does with us to get that edge,” Honeycutt said. “We’re really not all that fast, but we have a lot of good techniques that improve our times.”
Union’s distance crew, which has been particularly strong over the past five years, also showed out in a big way. Chad Douglas won the 1,600 (4:47.68) and 800 (2:11.38), and a strong finish carried Dorian Almer to a second straight win in the 3,200 (10:50.57).
“Chad winning those two distance events and running the anchor leg on the mile relay was huge,” Thomas said. “I love working with distance kids because they’re going to show up in the rain, snow, sleet or shine. They run every day and they never miss practice.
“As a coach, you’d rather have distance people than anyone else because you know they’re always going to show up ready to work.”
Freshman basketball sensation Bostic won the 300 hurdles, edging Ridgeview’s Ryan O’Quinn for the second straight week with a personal-best time of 42.75.
“Kam knocked off a whole second from last week to this week,” Thomas said. “He’s running in the 42s as a freshman, so there’s going to be a lot of good things in store for whoever the next coach is.”
Gabe Sneed was strong in the throws again, winning the discus (142-6) and finishing second in shot put (47-2).
LALLANDE SMASHES RECORD
Tazewell sophomore Landri Lallande — the Six Rivers Relays most outstanding female field events performer last month — shattered the meet record in the discus with a winning toss of 131-10. The previous mark was held by Giles’ Jocelyn Midkiff (122-9, 2017).
“I’m just continuing to throw like I have been and I had no idea it was the meet record until I was told,” Lallande said. “It happened last week, too, and I didn’t know about it until today.”
She also had solid day in shot put, nabbing second with a heave of 34-3¼.
“I’ve been throwing in the 31s for a couple of weeks now, but I’m slowly starting to climb back up,” Lallande said. “I’m still fixing a couple of things, but it’s good that I’m finally coming back where I need to be.”
COLLIE BUILDING MOMENTUM
Wise Central sophomore Luke Collie continued his strong season in the 400, winning the title on his home track in 51.35 seconds.
He had some company in the final 200, though. Richlands’ Chance Browning was right on his shoulder.
“I could hear (Browning) come up on me on the left side and I normally don’t like people creeping up on me like that,” Collie said. “I know that I have more left in me if they make up the stagger on me. I just stuck to what I know and hawk people down at the end.”
That’s two straight weeks that Collie had someone bearing down on him in the final 100 meters and he came out on top. Last week, Abingdon senior distance phenom and Georgia commit Jack Bundy tried the same thing, but to no avail.
“It’s definitely intimidating going up against that kind of competition in back-to-back weeks,” Collie said. “It was really great to go out there and beat both of them.
“I think I’m sitting about sixth for next week, but hopefully I can knock off a little time and get top three.”
OTHER WINNERS
Ridgeview’s Braelynn Strouth had a busy day. Strouth won the triple jump (34-0) and placed in the 100 hurdles (second, 17.84), 100 dash (eighth, 13.94), 300 hurdles (third, 53.29), high jump (third, 4-10), long jump (fourth, 15-3), shot put (eighth, 28-8) and discus (sixth, 89-10). Across eight events, she scored 40 of Ridgeview’s 92 points by herself.
Marion’s Raegan Cox won the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet.
Virginia High’s Kenaz Davis needed only one attempt to win the boys’ long jump with a leap of 20-0¾.
John Battle’s Olivia Stevens won the 200 in 27.05 and Virginia High’s Ellie Cobb took the 400 (1:06.09).
Tazewell’s Lauren Keene dominated the distance events, winning the 1,600 (5:37.07) and 800 (2:30.73) in warm conditions. John Battle’s Jayden Sisk took gold in the the 3,200 in 13:42.29.
Union’s Harper Potter won the shot put with a heave of 34-7.
O’Quinn was the 110 hurdles winner in 16.74.
John Battle’s Brendon Gibson won the high jump (5-10), and Central’s Alec Gent had a fabulous day in the triple jump, winning with a PR of 42 feet.