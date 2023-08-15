JONESVILLE — Starting off the school year in style Tuesday, Lee High’s golf team repeated as champions for the first time in the Farmers and Miners Bank Invitational at Cedar Hill Country Club.

The Generals — who posted a solid score of 297 in the 33rd edition of the event — also had the top two finishers. Sophomore Brycen Coomer was the individual medalist after a 1-under 70 and Jacob Leonard was runner-up after beating Graham’s Bailey Goodson in a playoff. Leonard and Goodson each shot 72.

Brycen Coomer

Lee High sophomore Brycen Coomer was the individual medalist on Tuesday, firing a 1-under 70 to win by two strokes. 

