The Lee High Generals won a second consecutive Farmers and Miners Invitational on Tuesday with a score 297. It was the first time in tournament history that the host school had repeated team a team win.
The Lee High Generals won a second consecutive Farmers and Miners Invitational on Tuesday with a score 297. It was the first time in tournament history that the host school had repeated team a team win.
JONESVILLE — Starting off the school year in style Tuesday, Lee High’s golf team repeated as champions for the first time in the Farmers and Miners Bank Invitational at Cedar Hill Country Club.
The Generals — who posted a solid score of 297 in the 33rd edition of the event — also had the top two finishers. Sophomore Brycen Coomer was the individual medalist after a 1-under 70 and Jacob Leonard was runner-up after beating Graham’s Bailey Goodson in a playoff. Leonard and Goodson each shot 72.
Cameron Mosley (76), Walker Baker (79) and Braylen Pendergraft (81) rounded out the Lee contingent.
“It feels amazing to win the home tournament,” Coomer said. “I got off to a good start and rode the momentum all the way through. My putter was really working for me out there today. I made just about everything I saw.”
Coomer — the squad’s usual third man — posted one of his best rounds on the home course, helping pick up the slack for a couple of teammates having an off day.
“We’ve got great guys on this team and when one of us has a bad day, one of us usually steps up,” Coomer said. “We really do play great as a team. Our usual first guy didn’t have a good day and I don’t think he putted very well, but he’ll get it back.”
At the start of the round, the course was still soggy in many places and the greens were slow. As the day wore on, however, the course dried out and scores improved.
“It was very wet this morning and the greens were super slow,” Coomer said. “It was tough to putt on, for sure. You’d have to hit it so hard to get it to the hole.
“Later in the day, it did dry out on the last five or six holes and I shot 2 under on those last six.”
The Generals won last year’s tournament for the first time by three strokes. This year, they outdistanced runner-up Harlan County (Ky.) by 31.
“When these kids go out there and play, they want to know how the others are playing,” longtime Lee coach Barry Audia said. “These guys are awesome and they really love each other.
“I’ve got a drill that we do on the putting green. They put a tee out there and they hit about 100 putts from three feet in a variety of ways. They hit it with one hand, eyes closed, left-handed, with the toe of the putter and any other way you can think of. They all want to do it on the same hole so that they can talk to each other and catch up. … I don’t want to downplay my role, but King Tut could coach this bunch.”
The large field boasted 19 teams and more than 100 players. Region 2D teams comprised most of the field, which was purposeful because the regional tournament is back at Cedar Hill in early October.
The Mountain 7 District tournament, set for mid-September, is also at Cedar Hill.
“There were some really good schools here,” Audia said. “We didn’t back down from anybody that we thought we couldn’t beat. I took what I thought was the best in this region and invited them.”
Another standout in the field was Rye Cove’s Jon Kern, who tied for fourth but lost a playoff to Harlan County’s Cole Cornett and wound up fifth.
In 2022, Lee High made the state tournament for the first time in many years, a strong season that also included a one-stroke win over Class 3 power Abingdon in the Mountain 7 District tournament.
Audia said his bunch, which doesn't include a single senior, has a chance to do something special again.
“I’d be crazy not to have a good feeling about this team," he said. “They’ve worked for it. I just can’t wait for it and they’ve certainly made my life easier as a coach.”
The Generals are a legitimate threat to three-time defending state champion Floyd County, which is hosting the big dance this fall.
But that doesn’t deter Audia’s bunch, which after Tuesday's tournament was already back out out the course.
“I think we’ve got a great chance,” Coomer said. “Floyd County is tough and that’ll be our main competition once we get to the state, but I think we’ll be able to take them this time.”