WISE — Lebanon had to use an overtime period to do it, but the Pioneers kept their record perfect.
Using a 10-0 run to start overtime, Lebanon outscored Virginia High 13-7 in the extra period to take a 69-63 win in the championship game of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Center.
The Pioneers (9-0) added the tournament title to the one they won in 2014, when they beat Union in the inaugural event. The Bearcats (6-4) were runners-up for a second straight year.
The teams exchanged the lead eight times.
Virginia High took its last lead with 56 seconds left in regulation on a 3-point shot from Ethan Carpenter.
The Bearcats stayed out front until Lebanon’s Michael Reece grabbed a rebound and his putback with 5.2 seconds left tied the game at 56.
Lebanon then rolled off 10 straight points to start OT and coasted.
Pioneers coach Ryan Potts said playing in the tournament — especially in the final against Virginia High — will benefit his squad entering district play.
“They’re one of the top two or three teams in Region 2D,” Potts noted. “So for us to come in there and play them, we wanted to get tested. We wanted to see what we had. They gave us all we wanted tonight.”
Lebanon led 28-21 at halftime, which put pressure on the Bearcats to produce in the second half.
“I thought we were dead in the first half. Lebanon did a great job in the first half,” Virginia High coach Julius Gallishaw said.
The Bearcats clawed back in it, but Gallishaw said they were fatigued by the time overtime hit.
“I think we ran out of gas then,” he said. “They were full of energy in overtime and we were not.”
Tournament MVP Keyton Keene finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds for Lebanon.
The junior said playing four straight days left him tired, but the Pioneers found some extra energy in overtime.
“My legs were very tight, but we just kept stretching and making sure we were all right,” Keene said.
Andy Lambert also scored 20 for Lebanon, and Reece added 15.
Virginia High was led by Dante Worley’s 24 points and five assists. Carpenter racked up 15 points and Deonte Mozell added 12.
HONAKER 61, CENTRAL 58
The third-place game was close from the start before the Tigers (4-6) came away with the consolation prize.
The teams were tied 12 times and swapped the lead 11 times. Honaker outscored the Warriors 17-16 in the final quarter to hang on for the victory.
Parker Bandy finished with a game-high 23 points to lead Honaker, and Peyton Musick added 18.
Central (5-4) got 17 points from Chance Boggs, 13 from Ethan Collins, 12 from Parker Collins and 11 from Casey Dotson.
RIDGEVIEW 77, J.I. BURTON 57
In consolation play, Chantz Robinette led a quartet of double-figure scorers for the Wolfpack (7-2). Robinette scored 18 points, Terran Owens and Cannon Hill finished with 14 apiece and Koda Counts added 11.
Maxwell Gilliam led J.I. Burton (4-4) with 19 points and eight rebounds. Noa Godsey, Daunte Keys and Clay Hart each finished with nine.
CHILHOWIE 55, UNION 48
The Warriors led 27-25 at halftime before opening up the third quarter on a 10-0 run and leading the rest of the way.
Zac Hall dominated for Chilhowie (7-2) with his 26 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Seth Thomas added 18 points and eight rebounds and Aiden Bartuski added 11 points.
Union (4-4) got 14 points from Reyshawn Anderson.
SHELBY VALLEY 70, MARION 53Riley Phillips and Ethan Sykes scored 18 points apiece to lead Kentucky’s Wildcats to the victory.
Preston Johnson added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Collier Fuller scored 13 points for Shelby Valley (7-4).
Marion (5-7) was led by Reed Osborne’s 19 points. Parker Wolfe and J.B. Carroll scored 11 apiece.
EASTSIDE 68, RYE COVE 39
The Spartans (4-6) outscored the Eagles 40-15 in the second half to open up a close game between the Cumberland District rivals.
Eli McCoy led the Eastside effort with 21 points and eight rebounds.
Rye Cove (0-9) got 12 points from Carter Roach-Hodge and 11 from Jay Bowen.