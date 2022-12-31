WISE — Lebanon had to use an overtime period to do it, but the Pioneers kept their record perfect.

Using a 10-0 run to start overtime, Lebanon outscored Virginia High 13-7 in the extra period to take a 69-63 win in the championship game of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Center.

