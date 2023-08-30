LEBANON, Va. — Defending home turf is never easy, but Lebanon senior Derek Mitchell sure made it look like a piece of cake.

Mitchell, last season’s VHSL Class 1 state champion and early favorite for the Class 2 title, zoomed around his home course at Wednesday’s 13th “Through the Pines” Cross Country Invitational, winning in a near-course record time of 16:18.0 for 5 kilometers.

