Lebanon senior Derek Mitchell grinds his way up the hill at Wednesday’s ”Through the Pines” Invitational in Lebanon. Mitchell would win with a time of 16:18.0, missing the course record by less than 10 seconds.
LEBANON, Va. — Defending home turf is never easy, but Lebanon senior Derek Mitchell sure made it look like a piece of cake.
Mitchell, last season’s VHSL Class 1 state champion and early favorite for the Class 2 title, zoomed around his home course at Wednesday’s 13th “Through the Pines” Cross Country Invitational, winning in a near-course record time of 16:18.0 for 5 kilometers.
He was less than 10 seconds off of the mark — set by former John Battle 10-time state champion Brad Swiney — that has stood since 2014. It was the closest any boy has been to the mark since it was set.
“I love this course and it makes it a little easier when we run it three, four or five times every week,” Mitchell said. “I felt pretty good through the first mile. I wanted to take it out hard and hope for the best afterward.
“It was a little bittersweet that I missed it because I was hoping to get (the course record).”
Mitchell, who successfully defended his title from last season, led from the gun, serpentining his way through the first mile in a brisk 4:55 and already more than 15 seconds ahead of the field.
He led a dominant team win by the Pioneers with 26 points with all five scorers coming in under 18:40. In a long line of outstanding teams through the years, Lebanon coach Travis Hooker believes this might be his squad’s best effort on the home course.
“If you would’ve told me we’d have five kids under 18:40 on this course on Aug. 30, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Hooker said. “We had great weather and everyone ran great. We had three under 17:45, too, so that’s really great.”
Rounding out the scoring for the Pioneers was Eli Taylor (fourth; 17:36.2), Alex Deckard (sixth; 17:41.4), Carter Dillon (10th; 18:32.9) and Blake Chafin (18:38.9).
Grundy sophomore Keyston Hartford — the early favorite for the Region 1D individual title — was runner-up and covered the course in 17:06.8. Union’s Dorian Almer was outside the top 10 early in the race, but worked his way up and finished third (17:29.5).
Lee High, led by Eli Penix’s seventh-place showing with a time of 18:02.9, finished runner-up with 69 points. Mountain 7 District rival Union was third with 83 points.
STANLEY WINS IT LATE
Facing a five-second deficit with less than a kilometer to go, Eastside sophomore Shelby Stanley had to dig deep to take the title.
Over the last stages of the race, Stanley caught up to leader Ella Rasnake of Council and overtook her in the final 20 yards. Stanley’s winning time of 22:10.0 edged Rasnake by seven tenths of a second.
“I knew I had to really push and get up the hill,” Stanley said. “The hills are the parts in the race where you can gain on people. I started to really catch (Rasnake) when it started going downhill.
“I was sick all last week and ran twice this week. I’m finally getting back into it.”
John Battle won the team title for the second time in three years with a score of 52. Senior Kendall Jarvis led the way by taking seventh and crossing the line in 23:43.7.
Other notables in the top 15 included Thomas Walker sophomore Amelia Lewis (fifth; 23:19.4), Union senior Amelia Hamilton (11th; 24:21.9), Lee High sophomore Savana Parsons (12th; 24:23.2), Rye Cove junior Alexa Goins (14th; 24:53.3) and J.I. Burton’s Kaylen Fields (15th; 24:56.6).
