WISE — Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick edged Lebanon’s Derek Mitchell by one-tenth of a second Wednesday to take the Region 1D boys cross country championship.

Elswick and Mitchell ran near-exact times on the course at the Virginia-Kentucky District Fairgrounds before Elswick held off Mitchell in a final sprint to the finish line to take the individual title.

