WISE — Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick edged Lebanon’s Derek Mitchell by one-tenth of a second Wednesday to take the Region 1D boys cross country championship.
Elswick and Mitchell ran near-exact times on the course at the Virginia-Kentucky District Fairgrounds before Elswick held off Mitchell in a final sprint to the finish line to take the individual title.
Mitchell’s second-place finish, along with Alec Decard’s third-place finish, Eli Taylor’s sixth, Carter Dillon’s seventh and Blake Chafin’s 12th spot led Lebanon to the team championship with 28 points.
Grundy finished second with 39 points, followed by Castlewood (64), Honaker (109) and J.I. Burton (112).
Lebanon, Grundy and Castlewood qualified for the VHSL Class 1 state championships on Nov. 12 at Green Hill Park in Salem.
Grundy’s top five included Elswick, Keyston Hartford, who finished fifth, Tyler Potter (10th), Ethan McClanahan (11th) and Brody Coleman (19th).
Castlewood’s Adam Gibson, last year’s regional champion, finished fourth.
ADVANCING TO STATE
In addition to the top three teams advancing to the state championships, five individuals advance to Salem.
Chilhowie’s Mason Lee and Lucas Hubble finished eighth and ninth to qualify as individuals.
Honaker’s Zane Johnson, J.I. Burton’s Robert Emershaw and Patrick Henry’s Caleb Holley were the other three individuals to qualify for the state championships.
GRUNDY WINS GIRLS TITLE
Grundy’s Jessi Looney and Alexis Porter finished first and second in the girls regional championship to help the Golden Wave to the team title.
Heilegh Vencill finished 13th, Madison Looney placed 15th and Madison Looney was 22nd to help the Golden Wave to 44 points and the championship.
Patrick Henry finished a distant second with 62 points, while Rye Cove, led by the 15th-place finish of Morgyn Bledsoe, placed third with 83 points.
Hurley (88), J.I. Burton (93) and Lebanon (97) rounded out the six-team field.
Grundy, Patrick Henry and Rye Cove qualified for the state championships.
INDIVIDUALS
Eastside freshman Shelby Stanley, the Cumberland District champion, finished third and qualified as an individual for the state tournament.
The four other individuals to qualify for the state championships were Rural Retreat’s Annabelle Fiscus, Council’s Ella Rasnake, Chilhowie’s Tess Somervell and Castlewood’s Jozalyn Phillips.