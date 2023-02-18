WISE — A mad fourth-quarter dash to the finish line culminated in a Kaleb Lawson buzzer-beater to lift Eastside to the Cumberland District boys basketball tournament championship with a 43-41 win over Twin Springs on Friday night at the Prior Convocation Center.

The Spartans (14-9) ran off 23 points in the final period — after scoring only 20 through the first three quarters and trailing by five entering the final eight minutes. Lawson and Eli McCoy combined for 19 of those 23 markers.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

