WISE — A mad fourth-quarter dash to the finish line culminated in a Kaleb Lawson buzzer-beater to lift Eastside to the Cumberland District boys basketball tournament championship with a 43-41 win over Twin Springs on Friday night at the Prior Convocation Center.
The Spartans (14-9) ran off 23 points in the final period — after scoring only 20 through the first three quarters and trailing by five entering the final eight minutes. Lawson and Eli McCoy combined for 19 of those 23 markers.
“That shot felt great and I’ve worked really hard for that moment,” Lawson said. “We were down, so at that point, we just had to go and be aggressive.”
“We knew we had it the whole game,” Eastside coach Patrick Damron said. “If you believe that, I have some oceanfront property in Arizona that I’ll sell you.”
The Titans (16-7) controlled most of the first three quarters until three minutes remained. When Twin Springs’ Ryan Horne missed a fast-break layup and Eastside got the rebound, Bradley Owens was whistled for the foul and Horne also received a technical.
Eastside made two of the four free throws and scored on the ensuing possession to take a lead at 38-37 with 2:45 to play on a McCoy offensive stickback.
On the next possession, Owens was whistled for his fifth foul.
“Ryan was just frustrated that he missed the layup and we knew that the matchup with Eastside was going to be a slow-paced game,” Twin Springs coach Ty Webb said. “We knew we had to be effective in the half-court. It was tough to lose Bradley with three minutes to go in the game and we battled back, but we didn’t make the plays down the stretch.
“We took a loss last year in the district tournament and we went on to win the region, so hopefully they can rebound in the same way.”
Twin Springs tied the game at 41 on a free throw by Horne with 1:18 left before Lawson supplied the heroics for the Spartans.
McCoy led Eastside with 19 points and Lawson finished with 11. Lawson didn’t even hit his first field goal until the fourth quarter.
Owens finished with 18 to lead Twin Springs and Connor Lane netted 12.
Eastside will host Chilhowie on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Twin Springs will host Hurley at a time to determined.
LADY SPARTANS TAKE TITLE
Eastside’s Taylor Clay took full advantage of J.I. Burton playing a frustrating box-and-1 defense on super sophomore Azzy Hammons, scoring a game-high 21 points in a 45-38 win over J.I. Burton for the tournament title.
“Taylor single-handedly took over the game at the end and they face-guarded Azzy the entire night,” Eastside coach Terri Anne Funk said. “I give a lot of props to Burton’s great defense.”
The Lady Spartans (18-5) trailed by four points with 2:50 to go before Kaylie Rasnick hit a crucial 3-pointer that cut the deficit to one, 38-37.
The next time down the floor, Clay pulled up for another 3 to give Eastside a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
“Whenever Kaylie hit that trey, it actually pulled out the defense to allow Taylor to penetrate,” Funk said.
Hammons was held to eight points and took only two shots in the second half. The Lady Spartans also had to overcome 17 turnovers. Eastside will host Grundy on Tuesday in a first round game at 6 p.m.
Burton (13-11) was led by Taylor Phipps’ nine points. The Lady Raiders committed 19 turnovers.
Burton will host Lebanon in a regional first round game on Tuesday.
CONSOLATION GAMES
J.I. Burton 65, Rye Cove 50
Burton’s Maxwell Gilliam had a standout second half when he 17 of his game-high 21 points. The Raiders (15-9) used a strong run to start the final quarter (13-0) to gain a 20-point advantage at one point at 57-37.
Clay Hart and Daunte Keys netted 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Norton.
The Eagles (3-20) saw their season end despite hitting 11 3-pointers. They were led by Carter Roach-Hodge’s 13 points.
The Raiders will play Patrick Henry in the opening round of the Region 1D tournament at home on Monday.
Twin Springs 39, Rye Cove 34 OT
Twin Springs’ girls preserved their season with some late-game heroics from senior Kayli Dunn, who made a critical steal with 16 seconds and made 1 of 2 free throws left in regulation.
Dunn also hit a pair of free throws with 3.6 seconds left in overtime to put the Lady Titans up by two possessions. She and Preslie Larkins each finished with 12 points.
Rye Cove (13-11) got 12 points from Gracie Turner, but 22 turnovers helped bring its season to an end.
The Lady Titans (13-12) will host a first-round tournament game on Monday against Patrick Henry.