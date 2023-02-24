BRISTOL, Va. — For all sad words of tongue or pen, the saddest words for the Gate City boys basketball team on Friday are these, “It might have been.”
Fighting an uphill battle from the second quarter on, the Blue Devils had a chance to win or tie with 4.5 seconds remaining in Friday’s Region 2D semifinal at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.
Graham’s Markelle Ray had missed two free throws with 4.5 seconds left and the Blue Devils headed down the court with all the momentum.
An errant pass that went through Bo Morris’ hands and out of bounds with 0.5 of a second left, however, was the final nail in the coffin for the Blue Devils’ 55-53 loss to the G-Men.
“This time of year, if you turn it over 19 times, you’re going to have a hard time winning,” Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes said. “They sped us up in the first half and got us out of our comfort zone.”
Graham (12-12) advanced to Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. regional final against host Virginia High. That final will be preceded by the girls’ championship between Gate City and Wise Central, which has a 6 p.m. tipoff.
Gate City (12-15) had fallen behind by as many as 14 points in the second quarter thanks to a 14-0 run by the G-Men to start the period.
The Blue Devils, up 16-12 after the first quarter, shot just 1-for-5 and had eight turnovers in the second.
“In the first quarter, I thought we did a great job attacking (Graham’s press),” Barnes said. “In the second quarter, we relaxed too much and threw some bad passes. The turnovers and the way we finished the second quarter was a big deal.”
Ray finished with 18 points and Blake Graham added 10. The G-Men shot 6-for-11 in the fourth quarter, letting Gate City back in the game after having control for most of the second half.
Gunner Garrett scored 14 and senior Brendan Cassidy had 11 to lead Gate City. Eli McMurray contributed 10 before leaving late with an apparent hand injury. The Blue Devils committed 19 turnovers and shot 16-for-40 from the field.
Graham also committed 19 turnovers and made 21 of 47 from the field.
Even though the season is over for Gate City, the future is bright after competing throughout the season with only two seniors: Cassidy and Ryland Mullins.
“I’m really proud of Ryland and Brendan with the way they handled themselves and led our team all year,” Barnes said. “We made it one game further than we did last year and the story is still unfinished for a lot of guys in the locker room. They’re going to continue to work and we’re going to tear that door down.”
BEARCATS WIN SQUEAKER
Virginia High survived a late surge by Ridgeview for pull out a 48-46 win and advance to a second straight Region 2D title game.
The Bearcats (21-5) also clinched a state quarterfinal berth.
Dante Worley and Deonta Mozell had 14 points each to lead the Virginia High charge. Worley, a senior, hit two key free throws with less than 30 seconds left to seal the deal.
Ridgeview’s Terran Owens launched a potential game-winning halfcourt heave at the horn, but it was wide right.
The Wolfpack (18-9) committed 17 turnovers. Chantz Robinette led Ridgeview with a game-high 20 points, going 7-for-15 from the field and making 4 of 7 free throws.
The Bearcats shot 18-for-47 from the field and only had four of their 14 turnovers come in the second half.