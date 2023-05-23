VOL FILE

Volunteer's Kendra Huff (1), shown tagging out Halls baserunner Sam Kirk, went 3-for-3 against McNairy Central on Tuesday in the TSSAA Class 3A tournament.

 J.D. VAUGHN/SIX RIVERS MEDIA

MURFREESBORO — McNairy Central made the most of its second chance in the seventh inning.

The Lady Bobcats got a two-out double from Lynnlee Brown, clearing the bases and securing a 6-3 win over Volunteer to open the double-elimination TSSAA Class 3A softball tournament Tuesday.

