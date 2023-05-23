MURFREESBORO — McNairy Central made the most of its second chance in the seventh inning.
The Lady Bobcats got a two-out double from Lynnlee Brown, clearing the bases and securing a 6-3 win over Volunteer to open the double-elimination TSSAA Class 3A softball tournament Tuesday.
With two runners on, McNairy Central (25-11) loaded the bases on a two-out error in the top of the seventh, setting up Brown’s heroics.
She and Chanlee Price had two hits apiece for the winners.
The Lady Falcons (21-7) got a runner on base in the bottom half, but Bobcats shortstop Aspen Teague caught a line drive and doubled off a runner at second to end the contest.
Two bases-loaded walks staked the Lady Bobcats an early 2-0 lead before the Lady Falcons rallied. Bailee Shelton’s RBI double in the fourth inning tied the game at, and that’s how it remained until the seventh.
Shelton also went the distance in the circle and struck out seven, giving up eight hits while walking two.
FALCONS FIGHT
The Lady Falcons, making the first state tournament appearance in program history, pushed across all three of their runs in the third inning to grab a 3-2 lead.
They all came with two outs, starting with Kendra Huff’s RBI double. And after Abby Fisher singled in the tying run, Haley Russell sent her home with a triple to center field.
Huff went 3-for-3 to lead Volunteer’s eight-hit outing. Zetta Smith, Jenna Thomas and Jayden Ford added singles.
Addyson Fisher was tagged with the loss despite allowing only three earned runs and striking out seven.
UP NEXT
The Lady Falcons face Crockett County for survival at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, with that game’s winner turning around to play the Lexington-East Hamilton loser at 8 p.m.