CLINCHPORT — For the second straight year, Twin Springs has claimed the Cumberland District boys basketball regular- season crown.
This time around, the Titans (15-6, 9-1) left no doubt in a 74-37 thumping of rival Rye Cove on Friday. Twin Springs guard Connor Lane fired in a game-high 36 points — nearly outscoring Rye Cove by himself — on 15-of-21 shooting that didn’t include a basket from long range.
“My teammates were getting me the ball and I was totally locked in tonight,” Lane said. “We knew what was at stake.
“It feels great to win back-to-back titles. We were up for the challenge tonight, for sure.”
Twin Springs was up 14 at the break, 40-26. When the Nickelsville crew came out of the locker room for the third quarter, it couldn’t miss.
The Titans opened on a 13-0 run over the first 3:25 of the third period and put the game out of reach.
Lane and company shot 12-for-17 from the field in the third, outscoring the Eagles 28-7.
“Winning the league again this year is a testament to these guys and how much they’ve bought into what we’re trying to do,” Twin Springs coach Ty Webb said. “I thought this was the best Connor has played this season. He’s an unbelievable player and if he plays like that, it makes us very tough to beat.”
Bradley Owens, Lane’s running mate, had 19 points, but usual No. 3 scorer Ryan Horne managed only six after finding foul trouble early. In his absence, Lane and Owens helped pick up the defensive slack.
“We knew it’d be tough when Ryan got into foul trouble, but Colten Kilgore came in and did a great job on defense,” Lane said. “It made us play tighter together because Ryan wasn’t out there.”
Rye Cove (3-18, 2-8) got 13 points from Carter Roach-Hodge and 10 from Brayden McElyea. The Eagles made just 4 of 23 attempts in the second half and 14 of 51 for the game.
Twin Springs burned up the nets all night, finishing 29-for-56.
DUNN DEAL
Playing most of the second half with four fouls, Twin Springs guard Kayli Dunn had to play smart. That’s exactly what she did and she was rewarded for it in the end.
Dunn hit a layup with 1.2 seconds remaining, Rye Cove’s inbounds pass was intercepted as the horn sounded, and the 44-43 win put the Lady Titans into a tie for third place in the Cumberland standings.
“I had to play smart because with four fouls, I was in a difficult position,” Dunn said. “I have a lot of trust and belief in my teammates. We all persevered and came through.”
Dunn finished with a game-high 18. A coin flip performed after the game gave Twin Springs the No. 3 seed and Rye Cove the No. 4 in next week’s district tournament at Virginia-Wise.
Both teams battled foul trouble, and a combined 45 fouls called led to 47 free throws. Three players — two for Twin Springs and one for Rye Cove — fouled out. The Lady Eagles hit 9 of 23 from the foul line, the Lady Titans 16 of 24.
The Lady Titans (11-10, 5-5) played the second half without Kaylee Keith, who had six points in the first two periods before exiting with a possible injury.
“We work on free throws a lot in practice and we work on them in close-game situations,” Twin Springs coach Robin Tiller said. “That last play was drawn up for Kayli, but we did have a backside option on the block. She’s a great kid and does all the right stuff. She’s unselfish and a really great leader.”
The Lady Eagles (12-9, 5-5) got 15 points from Gracie Turner but could not overcome a cold-shooting third in which they didn’t make a field goal. Kaylee Lamb added 11.