CLINCHPORT — For the second straight year, Twin Springs has claimed the Cumberland District boys basketball regular- season crown.

This time around, the Titans (15-6, 9-1) left no doubt in a 74-37 thumping of rival Rye Cove on Friday. Twin Springs guard Connor Lane fired in a game-high 36 points — nearly outscoring Rye Cove by himself — on 15-of-21 shooting that didn’t include a basket from long range.

