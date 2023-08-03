CLINCHPORT — Quarterback Landon Lane led Rye Cove to what many would have considered unimaginable heights in the 2022 football season.
After the Eagles suspended their 2021 season midway through a game against Lee High because they didn’t have enough players to compete, they returned to the field to post an 8-3 record and earn a share of the Cumberland District title.
Even Lane has a hard time believing how far the program has come in a short time. At Wednesday’s media day, the roster boasted 47 players.
“Coming from my freshman year and having to forfeit where we didn’t have enough players, it’s surreal,” Lane said. “We don’t have that many kids in our school. To have 47 kids, that’s a lot for a small school like this.”
While the team as a whole made extensive progress last season, no one came farther than Lane. He quickly adapted to a new role in Gary Collier’s offense. Since then, Lane has put time into lifting weights and running sprints to add muscle and speed.
“Landon had never taken a snap under center before last year,” Collier noted. “He made huge progress. He’s throwing the ball well. He’s put on 20 good running pounds where his legs are big and his speed is improved.”
Lane is proud of the work he did in the offseason. He’s also seen the hard work of teammates who have taken on bigger roles following the loss of some key players to graduation. Still, expectations are high.
Lane credits Collier and the other coaches for helping him and his teammates with their attention to detail.
“I couldn’t have asked for any better coaches to guide me where I needed to be and where the guys needed to be,” Lane said. “We progressively got better by doing the little things right.”
Lane, a junior, is one of the team’s four captains, joining Peyton Darnell, Jay Bowen and Logan Barnett.
“We’ve got good leadership and Landon is a big part of that,” Collier said. “We expect a lot of good things from him.”
Lane noted the team also expects a lot of good things from Darnell, a hard-nosed ball carrier who can also catch the ball out of the backfield. Lane and Darnell form a QB-running back combination that can be hard to stop.
The extremely intelligent Lane is keeping his options open after high school. He is looking at both college and the military for a possible career in cyber-security.
As for now, he’s relishing his time in Clinchport and the great support the Eagles are enjoying.
“This community has been awesome,” Lane said. “People who hadn’t been coming to the games started coming back out to watch us play. I’ve grown up here and the way things are done here, it’s not just the athletics. The teachers are great where the academics are really good. People enjoy the games and other events we have.”