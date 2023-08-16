BLOUNTVILLE — It’ll be a year of firsts for new West Ridge girls soccer coach Matt Whisnant.
He’s not new to the school, having coached the boys in the spring. But when the girls needed a coach just before the summer, Whisnant stepped into the role.
This is his first time coaching girls soccer. And if Whisnant has his way, it’ll be West Ridge’s first girls soccer team to reach the Region 1-AAA tournament.
“I’m really excited for the season,” Whisnant said. “This has been a transition but in a very good way. They’ve been a joy to coach.”
With a roster of 34, including 13 seniors, the Lady Wolves aren’t short on depth or experience, either.
Two seniors return at the top of West Ridge’s attack: Sunny Iacino and Ariyana Green.
Iacino, who serves as one of four team captains for West Ridge, led the Lady Wolves in scoring last season.
But don’t lose track of the speedy Green.
“Ariyana is super fast, probably one of the fastest players in the conference,” Whisnant said. “I could put her at outside midfielder or even in the back if we need to because of her speed.
“And I expect Sunny to do some really great things this season. She’ll just have to work the field and create her own opportunities because a lot of teams will man mark her.”
The Lady Wolves return two of their captains to the back line in senior Blakely McMurray and junior Grace Quillen. Blakley Murphy is lining up at outside back opposite McMurray — a four-year starter dating to her freshman year at Sullivan South — with fellow junior Abbie Roberts at center back alongside Quillen.
And Quillen could play multiple positions according to her coach.
“Grace is one of our most versatile players,” Whisnant said. “I can put her anywhere on the field just about. She’s going to be a really strong player. We need her most in the back, but I’m hoping throughout the season to get her up in the midfield and up in the attacking third sometime.”
Lindsay Chapman, a vocal leader cited by Whisnant as having all- district potential, returns at goalkeeper with another senior, Peyton Nelson, vying for time as well.
Senior captain Summer Robinson returns to the midfield, where sophomore Jayden Carroll is slated for a defensive mid role.
Whisnant expects to substitute most on the outside wings. Junior Reese Murphy and freshman Avery Smith are currently the front- runners, but expect “quite a bit” of rotation at those positions.
Whisnant isn’t settled on a particular formation because it’ll likely depend on the opponent and the situation.
“Part of that is it’s my first season, so I’m still learning who fits best where,” Whisnant said.
West Ridge improved its overall win total last season, finishing 5-11-1 before falling in the District 1-AAA semifinals.
The Lady Wolves kick off the season by hosting Morristown East at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
