Sullivan East senior Jenna Hare (left) poses with her grandfather Dickie Warren — legendary Sullivan Central basketball coach that won 922 games — after Thursday’s game in which she scored her 2,000th career point.
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan East’s Jenna Hare briefly had her moment during Thursday’s nonconference girls basketball matchup with West Ridge.
The rest of the evening, however, belonged to the Lady Wolves in a 62-43 triumph inside the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex over their Sullivan County rivals.
With four minutes gone in the second quarter, Hare knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing that gave her 2,000 for her career.
Hare became the 26th female to attain the milestone in Northeast Tennessee and the second from East — joining all-time leading scorer Katie O’Dell — and she did it in front of legendary Sullivan Central coach Dickie Warren, who is her grandfather.
“It was a little nerve-racking coming in, but it wasn’t the first thing on my mind,” Hare said of scoring the milestone buckets. “I wanted to win first, but those eight points were pretty important.
“Having my grandfather here watching meant the world to me. It made my day and it was honestly my favorite part of the game.”
After Hare had her moment, the Lady Wolves turned it on and went on a 9-2 flurry to finish out the half. The size and length of West Ridge bothered the Lady Patriots all evening, forcing 23 turnovers and holding them to 14-for-45 from the field.
“We try to use our length to our advantage on defense,” West ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “We tried to switch it up and run a couple of different zones. We came out in that third quarter and did a great job defensively.”
West Ridge (4-4) had a foursome of players net double-figures, led by Lilly Bates with 16 points and Allie Reilly with 13. Alexis Hood (12) and Fallon Taylor (11) rounded out the bunch.
“Lilly has so much potential and I feel like Alexis played her best game,” Walling said. “We talk about getting it inside out and Allie does a great job of getting the ball up the court because she’s so fast.”
The Lady Patriots (4-6) didn’t score for the first six minutes of the third quarter, but Asia Cairns made three straight treys to trim the deficit before the period let out. She led the way for East with 16 while Hare finished with 11.
“We didn’t play very well,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “We’re still a young team, we’ve played a ton of basketball the last couple of weeks, and mentally we’re worn down. We need a few days off before we get back at it.
“We’ve got a lot to learn. I was disappointed that we kind of quit, but like I said, I think we’re worn down.”
The Lady Wolves are still trying to find themselves after some up-and-down play to start the season, but cutting down the turnovers (16) from previous games is a step in the right direction.
“Rachel Niebruegge is the only senior with varsity experience and Fallon was a freshman last year with experience,” Walling said. “We wanted to play some tough competition early and see what we needed to work on. Those hard games early on were very beneficial for us.”