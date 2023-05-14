KNOXVILLE — Behind senior distance runner Zoe Arrington’s two meet records in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, the Tennessee High won their first sectional girls team title on Saturday since 1984 at the Class AA East Sectional outdoor track and field championships.
The Lady Vikings piled up 128 points to out-distance runner-up Signal Mountain (118½), which had won the smaller section six of the last seven times.
Arrington’s two times of 5:13.09 and 11:09.95 bested her marks from last season and it was no easy feat on a sweltering day at the University of Tennessee’s Tom Black Track.
The Lady Vikings also had help from the field as sophomore Fairyn Meares set a meet record and bettered her own Northeast Tennessee all-time record in the girls pole vault with a leap of 11 feet.
Sophomore Chase Wolfenbarger won the triple jump with a jump of 33-10¼ while teammate Keeyanah Foote was runner-up with a jump of 33-1¾.
Greeneville repeated as boys team champions behind a strong showing from the sprints and jumps groups with 86 points, squeaking by runner-up Signal Mountain by four points.
Senior multi-talented athlete Adjatay Dabbs won the 100-meter dash (10.92), and was second in the 200 (22.61) and the 400 (50.36).
The Greene Devils also won the 4x100 relay (43.41) for the second straight season.
Senior jumps specialist Jayquon Price helped out the Greene Devils with a qin in the long jump (22-0) and a runner-up in the triple jump (43-10).
The top two finishers in each event automatically qualified for the Class AA state meet in Murfreesboro. Two additional at-large bids determined by the two best marks across the state will also qualify for the big dance. Those bids will be officially announced at a later date.
OTHER MEET RECORDS
Twenty-two meet records were broken.
Before the main portion of the meet, McMinn Central’s McCary Beaty won the pentathlon with a meet-record score of 2,697 points. Elizabethton’s Teddy Orton also set a meet record in the decathlon with a meet record of 5,101 points.
Orton set another meet record in the 300 hurdles (40.96) and also won the 110 hurdles in 14.96. Landry Buckles — a sophomore discus thrower from Elizabethton — broke the met record by over 20 feet with his heave of 167-7 in the discus. The mark also broke the school record of his throws coach Jim Presnell that had stood for 50 years by just over four feet.
Elizabethton’s Kaiya Simmons broke her own meet record en route to the win in the 100, clocking 12.50 seconds.
Volunteer’s Jacie Begley repeated as the 800 champion and beat her own meet record with a time of 2:23.18.
McMinn Central’s Maddox Mayfield broke the meet record in the girls 400, claiming the gold in 57.99 seconds.
Union County’s Callie Wetzel clocked 46.71 in the 300 hurdles, winning in a meet record that took off almost two seconds from the previous mark. Wetzel also won the 100 hurdles in 15.96 seconds.
South-Doyle broke its own meet record in the girls 4x100 relay, clocking 49.83 seconds. The Lady Cherokees also broke the meet record in the 4x200 with a time of 1:45.62.
Signal Mountain bested the girls 4x400 relay mark with a time of 4:11.76. Signal Mountain also beat its own meet record in the girls 4x800 relay from last season with a clocking of 10:10.52.
In the field events, Signal Mountain freshman Marlee Burkley broke the met record by clearing 5 feet in the high jump.
Cherokee’s Amelai Metz broke the meet record with a winning toss of 115-6 in the discus.
On the boys side, Union County’s Alden Wetzel won the 400 in a meet record of 49.56 seconds. He also took the 200 in 22.52, but was well off the record.
Volunteer’s Roman Borghertti-Metz won the 800 in thrilling fashion, passing four runners in the final 100 meters of the race to win in a meet and school record of 1:58.70. The previous school record was held by Roman’s older brother Haydn of 1:59.23 from 2014.
The South-Doyle boys 4x800 relay clocked 8:20.69 to break the meet record.
Northview Academy’s Ethan Demeter won the boys pole vault in a meet record of 13 feet.
Claiborne’s Tyrell Miles broke the meet record in the triple jump with a best of 43-11½, besting the previous mark by more than four inches.
OTHER AREA WINNERS
Volunteer senior sprinting standout Taylor Castle clocked 25.94 to win the 200. Teammate Kasey Brown won the shot put with a throw of 52-2½.
Elizabethton freshman Jamira Smalls won the shot put with a heave of 35-1¼.
Volunteer’s Cason Christian won the high jump with a leap of 6-2.
OTHER QUALIFIERS
Tennessee High freshman Jenna Reecher had a superb race in the 800, finishing runner-up with a clocking of 2:24.41. Teammates Liz Rouse and Kendall Cross qualified in the 100 hurdles (16.43) and 300 hurdles (47.66) respectively as both recorded runner-up finishes.
Rouse was also runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 17-3.
The Lady Falcons had a runner-up 4x400 relay team that clocked 4:13.20 to advance to the state as well.
Volunteer’s Sarah McPherson was tied runner-up in the girls high jump with a clearance of 5 feet, but lost out on the win because of more misses.
Volunteer’s Aliah Laster qualified in the girls pole vault, nabbing second with a clearance of 9-6.
Tennessee High’s Keeley Canter was runner-up in both the shot put with a heave of 33-2½ and the discus with a toss of 103-8.
Tennessee High’s Cody Robinson was runner-up in the boys shot put with a heave of 52-0½.