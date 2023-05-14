Tennessee High girls win sectional

The Tennessee High girls won the TSSAA Class AA East Sectional on Saturday at UT’s Tom Black Track. It is the first sectional title for the girls program since 1984. 

KNOXVILLE — Behind senior distance runner Zoe Arrington’s two meet records in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, the Tennessee High won their first sectional girls team title on Saturday since 1984 at the Class AA East Sectional outdoor track and field championships. 

The Lady Vikings piled up 128 points to out-distance runner-up Signal Mountain (118½), which had won the smaller section six of the last seven times. 

