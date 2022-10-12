COEBURN — The race to the Cumberland District volleyball championship is not settled yet, but Eastside took a giant step toward clearing it up Tuesday.
The Lady Spartans battled point for point with J.I. Burton before taking a 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19 win in front of enthusiastic crowds for both teams.
With three matches remaining in the regular season, Eastside (10-10, 6-1) can capture the regular-season title by winning its remaining contests.
“We can enjoy the win, but we’ve got to come back in tomorrow and refocus,” Eastside coach Brianne Bailey said. “We’ve still got three more games. Everybody still has three more games, so it’s still up in the air. This just helped.”
NOISY PLACE
Eastside’s gym was packed with plenty of spectators, including full student sections for both teams.
“It was a little bit of a more intense atmosphere tonight,” Bailey said, “I like seeing the school spirit on both sides. That’s been gone for a while because of COVID. It was nice seeing it back.”
The noisy environment didn’t seem to have an effect on either team.
“We knew coming in that it was going to be loud and they were going to have to be extra loud to communicate,” the coach added.
Taylor Clay led the Eastside offensive attack with 14 kills and 30 digs. Braelyn Hall had 26 assists and 13 digs and Haley Day finished with 19 digs and six service aces. Reagan McCoy and Emma Sartin added seven kills apiece.
Burton got 21 kills from Rehgan Sensabaugh, and teammate Kylee Sturgill had 34 assists and six aces.
Defensively for the Lady Raiders (6-3, 5-2), Carly Tomko had 11 digs and Maci Sensabaugh recorded 10.
Burton coach Whittney Lane said her team’s focus has to be on the remaining regular-season matches.
“There were times that we played really, really good and there were times we just got outplayed,” Lane said. “We knew it was going to be tough coming into it.”
UP NEXT
Burton is back in action Wednesday with a trip to Thomas Walker. Eastside hosts Rye Cove on Thursday.