Lady Spartans take Cumberland top spot with win over Burton

Eastside's Reagan McCoy, left, goes up fo kill attempt against J.I. Burton's Kylee Sturgill in Tuesday's Cumberland District contest. 

 P. KEVIN MAYS/KINGSPORT TIMES NEWS

COEBURN — The race to the Cumberland District volleyball championship is not settled yet, but Eastside took a giant step toward clearing it up Tuesday.

The Lady Spartans battled point for point with J.I. Burton before taking a 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19 win in front of enthusiastic crowds for both teams.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos