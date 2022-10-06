Lady Spartans rally to beat Twin Springs to set up Cumberland showdown

COEBURN — The first-place showdown is set in the Cumberland District.
Eastside started strong and rallied late to take a 25-19, 25-21, 12-25, 25-20 volleyball win over Twin Springs Thursday.
The Lady Spartans' win, coupled with J.I. Burton’s win over Rye Cove Thursday, puts the district's top spot on the line Tuesday when Eastside hosts the Lady Raiders.
Both Eastside (9-10 overall) and Burton are 5-1 in the district standings.
“We’ve just got to come in and play and hope for the best,” Lady Spartans coach Brianne Bailey said of the upcoming battle.
FIRST THINGS FIRST
For a few minutes, it looked as though there would be no match between the two teams tied at the top of the Cumberland.
Twin Springs (8-7, 3-3) took the Lady Spartans to the limit.
Eastside rolled relatively easily in the first two sets, but the Lady Titans found another gear in the middle of the match and used a 15-2 scoring run to build an 18-5 lead on the way to taking the third set.
Twin Springs looked to take the fourth set after opening with a 9-1 scoring run.
The Lady Titans led 18-9 before Eastside battled back to cut the lead to 19-14.
The Lady Spartans then ended the set on an 11-1 scoring run to take the set and the match.
“The first two sets I thought we were pretty calm and played our game,” Bailey said. “In the third set, I don’t know what happened. I don’t know if we fell asleep, but it was ugly. Then the start of the fourth set was ugly, but I’m proud of them for not quitting.”
Twin Springs coach Autumn McConnell said her team played tough down the stretch, but had a lot to overcome after losing the first two sets.
“We just dug ourselves a hole and we just couldn’t come back out of it,” McConnell said.
The Lady Titans are two games behind the district leaders with six district matches yet to play.
McConnell said as long her team has a shot at the Cumberland crown, they’re going to keep pursuing it.
“One thing about our conference is that there’s no dominant team right now,” she said. “Anything is up for grabs.
“I’m proud of my girls. They gave them a run for their money and that’s all I can ask of them.”
THE NUMBERS
Taylor Clay led the offensive attack and the defense for Eastside with 15 kills and 28 digs, while Braelyn Hall had 24 assists and 14 digs.
Haley Day added 22 digs and Emma Sartin and Presley Hall finished with 12 digs apiece, while Emmaleigh Banks had 10 digs.
Twin Springs got nine kills and 25 digs from Ryleigh Gillenwater, while Kaylee Keith had 13 assists and 18 digs.
Mary Pacual added 32 digs for the Lady Titans, Amica Dooley had 18 digs and Abbie Taylor recorded 13 digs.