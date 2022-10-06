Lady Spartans rally to beat Twin Springs to set up Cumberland showdown

Twin Springs Katlin Castle, left attempts to block a kill attempt from Eastside's Reagan McCoy in Thursday's Cumberland District contest. 

 P. KEVIN MAYS kmays@timesnews.net

COEBURN — The first-place showdown is set in the Cumberland District.

Eastside started strong and rallied late to take a 25-19, 25-21, 12-25, 25-20 volleyball win over Twin Springs Thursday.

