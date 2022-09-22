CLINCHPORT — Eastside and Rye Cove battled to the end — and then some — in Thursday’s Cumberland District volleyball match.
After winning the first set, Eastside overcame a 24-20 deficit to take the second.
Undeterred, Rye Cove responded by winning the next two sets before the Lady Spartans seized the momentum to pull out a 25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 23-25, 16-14 win.
Despite struggling through the early part of the season, the win put Eastside (6-10, 2-1) in a good spot in the Cumberland standings.
“We’ve pulled off those two (district) wins and that’s been the common pattern for us,” said Eastside coach Brianne Bailey. “We’ll win a set and lose a set and win a set. I guess that comes with inexperience.
“I do like the fight in this team. They don’t give up no matter what. I can’t be mad at them for their effort.”
The Lady Spartans closed the match with 26 aces. Taylor Clay led the service games with nine aces along with 25 digs.
Braelyn Hall finished with 16 assists and 14 digs, Presley Hall had eight aces, Haley Day recorded 12 digs and five aces, and Haley Frazier finished with five blocks for Eastside.
Rye Cove (2-9, 1-2) got 22 kills and three blocks from Madeline Love. Grace Turner had 12 kills and Emma Gibson recorded 10 kills and 16 assists.
Alidia Kern added 20 assists and Abby Lewis and Naquilla Harless each recorded 31 digs for the Cove.
Lady Eagles coach Heather Peterson said her squad is continuing to improve after going up against several Class 2 teams early in the season.
“I told them I didn’t want to see them hang their heads tonight because that was a heck of a game and you did not give up,” Peterson said. “They had a lot thrown at them and they handled it just fine.”
