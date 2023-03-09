RICHMOND — A valiant comeback ultimately fell short for Eastside’s girls basketball team against sizable and balanced Rappahannock County.

The Lady Spartans — down by as much as 14 points in the second quarter — rallied to cut the deficit to as little as one with 53 seconds left, but ultimately fell in Thursday’s Class 1 state championship game 70-65 at VCU’s Siegel Center.

