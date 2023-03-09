RICHMOND — A valiant comeback ultimately fell short for Eastside’s girls basketball team against sizable and balanced Rappahannock County.
The Lady Spartans — down by as much as 14 points in the second quarter — rallied to cut the deficit to as little as one with 53 seconds left, but ultimately fell in Thursday’s Class 1 state championship game 70-65 at VCU’s Siegel Center.
Rappahannock County claimed its first state championship behind all five starters scoring in double-figures and 53.1% shooting (26-for-49).
Rappahannock County’s 6-foot sophomore Summer Shackelford dominated on the boards all day with a team-high 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Chloe Jenkins — a 5-foot-9 freshman post — also had a big day for Rappahannock County with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds.
The Lady Panthers handily won the rebounding battle 43-27, which was something Eastside had not been used to all season.
“In the first half, we could not pull a defensive rebound to save our lives and they scored 13 points off of offensive boards,” Eastside coach Terri Anne Funk said. “That was the biggest difference for us and we had not had an issue with that all year long. It was not a great day to have that problem.
“We got in some foul trouble and we were down to our second-string post trying to guard one of the best post players in the state.”
Eastside’s Azzy Hammons kept her squad in the game with a game-high 37 points on 15-for-31 shooting and making 5 of 8 free throws. Backcourt mate Taylor Clay had just two points at halftime, but finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
“Tonight put all the negative voices we’ve heard at bay and she’s definitely one of the top players in the state,” Funk said. “This was her game of the year.”
Rappahannock County coach Jeff Atkins even had high-praise for the sharp-shooting sophomore Hammons.
“We have a player in our district — Macy Smith of Strasburg — that is pretty similar to (Hammons) and they are two of the best players I’ve seen this year,” Atkins said. “I haven’t seen many of the higher classifications, but from what I’ve seen (Hammons) is right up there with the best of them.”
Even though the Lady Panthers (22-7) had 25 turnovers on the day, Eastside’s full-court pressure was ineffective for most of the first half.
Rappahannock County guards Savannah Loving (13 points, seven assists and seven rebounds) and Abigail Atkins (13 points, four assists and six rebounds) continually made big shots and key free throws down the stretch to keep Eastside at bay.
“Our motto all year has been if we win the third quarter, we can win the game,” Funk said. “We did win the third, but that was still way too many points. We usually try to keep teams in the 40s.”
The Lady Spartans (24-6) had an opportunity to take the lead with 26 seconds left, but Hammons’ 3-pointer was short. Some 20 seconds later and down three (68-65), Clay’s long range shot looked like it was going to bank in, but clanked off front iron to seal Eastside’s fate.
“We made a couple of stops at the end that we needed,” Atkins said. “With our size, our big girls went to work and we kept the game within about three or four points.”